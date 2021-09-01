Cowboys Expected To Sign Vet RB Corey Clement

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are planning to address their running back need with a familiar name from the NFC East.

With Rico Dowdle sidelined for the season by a hip injury, the team is expected to sign veteran running back Corey Clement, who was originally drafted by Philadelphia and spent training camp this year with the New York Giants. The four-year vet is expected to fill the spot left open by Dowdle, behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the depth chart.

Clement hasn't officially signed, as the Cowboys' roster is currently full. But with several players expected to be moved to injured reserve in short order, he should be able to finalize the deal and start practicing as early as Thursday.

As previously mentioned, Clement's name should sound familiar to Cowboy fans. He originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and set about creating a role for himself on Philadelphia's championship team. He most notably caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win against New England.

Clement finished his time in Philadelphia with 655 career rushing yards and 37 receptions for 340 yards. In three preseason games with the Giants this year, he ran the rock 18 times for 86 yards.