QB Ben DiNucci Among Practice Squad Additions

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have signed the following players to the practice squad as the team gets set to return to practice Thursday:

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Osirus Mitchell

RB JaQuan Hardy

S Tyler Coyle

FB Nick Ralston

DE Austin Faoliu

OL Isaac Alarcón

C Braylon Jones

WR Brandon Smith

S Darian Thompson

CB Deante Burton

TE Jeremy Sprinkle

DT Justin Hamilton

CB Kyron Brown

Every player was part of the Cowboys' training camp roster. The club still has three spots available because of an exemption for Alarcón through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.