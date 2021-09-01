QB Ben DiNucci Among Practice Squad Additions

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have signed the following players to the practice squad as the team gets set to return to practice Thursday:
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Osirus Mitchell
- RB JaQuan Hardy
- S Tyler Coyle
- FB Nick Ralston
- DE Austin Faoliu
- OL Isaac Alarcón
- C Braylon Jones
- WR Brandon Smith
- S Darian Thompson
- CB Deante Burton
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- DT Justin Hamilton
- CB Kyron Brown
Every player was part of the Cowboys' training camp roster. The club still has three spots available because of an exemption for Alarcón through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
The adjusted practice squad rules from 2020 are still in place this season. Each week during the season, the Cowboys can select four players who can't be signed to another team's roster. Also, two practice squad players per week can be elevated without impacting the 53-man roster.