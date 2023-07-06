13) What Position Still Needs to be Addressed? 

*Unfinished Business *

Training camp is only a few weeks away, but are the Cowboys needing to make any upgrades. The writers discuss if there are positions on the roster that need to be addressed.

(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2023 season. Today, the staff writers continue the series with a question about a position that might need an upgrade.)

Patrik Walker: Take a deep breath, cup both of your hands around your mouth like a megaphone and say this along with me: kicker. No knock to Tristan Vizcaino, who performed well in OTAs and in mandatory minicamp, or the newly-signed Brandon Aubrey (out of the USFL), but I'm still landing on this position as the one carrying the most concern. Kudos to them for creating a competition to start camp, but is this matchup enough? Not for me, at least not yet it isn't, but let's see where this goes.

Kurt Daniels: Although offensive line still has plenty of question marks, right now I think the bigger concern is at linebacker. Take Micah Parsons out of the equation since he'll primarily be rushing the passer and that leaves Leighton Vander Esch and a whole lot of youth. There's plenty of promise here in Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, Devin Harper and even rookies DeMarvion Overshown and Isaiah Land, but at this point none would be considered a sure thing. Given that, it seems likely the Cowboys will soon add another Anthony Barr type, a solid, dependable veteran who can provide a steadying presence.

Nick Harris: I personally like the depth around the team right now, but I would like to see added help on the interior of the offensive line. Questions remain on if Terence Steele will be ready for the season opener, and if he's not that will potentially force Tyler Smith to move to tackle, triggering a need for offensive guard depth. Just one body in that position group with veteran experience could provide such a strong safety net so that Dallas can prepare for the possibility of injuries rather than get caught unprepared.