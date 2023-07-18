(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2023 season. Today, the staff writers continue the series with a question of how the Cowboys compare to NFC East rival Philadelphia.)

5) How Cowboys stack up with the Eagles?

Nick Eatman: Just like last year, the Cowboys are right there with the Eagles. Now matchup-wise, it's pretty close. The Eagles beat the Cowboys at home against a backup QB and the Cowboys came back and beat the Eagles at home with their backup. Both games were close and competitive and I'm sure it will be again when Dak faces Hurts again. But the Eagles were obviously better than Dallas last year overall and figured out ways to win a lot of close games. The Cowboys are going to have make sure they win those games they're supposed to in order to stay with the Eagles all year long.

Kyle Youmans: One of the two leading NFC East teams this offseason lost seven starters from the 2023 season, and it wasn't the Cowboys. Even with the loss of some crucial members on defense and some rotational players on offense, Philadelphia still looks to be a force in the trenches. That was a massive reason for their Super Bowl run last season and it remains a strength of their team. Dallas would have to remain healthy on the offensive line to stack up well against the Eagles in that department, with starters that are ready for that challenge, and depth that is unproven. Outside of the trenches, these are two extremely even football teams that each have a wide-open chance to win the division and make a playoff run.

Mickey Spagnola: Wrote an entire column on this a couple of weeks ago, coming to the conclusion the Cowboys should match up very well. Remember the two teams split their NFC East series last year, each team beating the other team minus the starting quarterback. And the Cowboys did score 40 points against that supposed vaunted Eagles defense in the late season victory. And even in defeat with Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Cowboys only trailed 20-17 on the road against the Eagles before eventually losing 27-17. Plus, the Cowboys had a tougher strength of schedule than the Eagles, playing a first-place one from the 2021 season and had a higher strength of victory percentage. Sure wished the two teams had met for a third time in the playoffs, the Cowboys unable to keep their part of the bargain, losing to the Niners while the Eagles beat the virtually quarterback-less Niners in the NFC title game.

Patrik Walker: I don't know what all the hubbub was/is about regarding DeMarcus Lawrence's declaration that there's not a huge gap between the Cowboys and the Eagles, because it's true. I'd go one step further and say that, with the re-signing of Johnathan Hankins and the addition of both Mazi Smith and Stephon Gilmore, while also keeping Donovan Wilson and LVE onboard, that the Cowboys have more firepower on defense and it's the offense that has to catch up. Brandin Cooks is in the building now, along with Darren Sproles' mentee so, if anything, let's call it a draw — for now.

Nick Harris: When it comes to having a complete roster, it's hard to argue any team in the league having a more rounded group than the Eagles. That being said, the Cowboys do have weapons to match theirs. In the receiving game, the Cowboys have Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore to match up with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Up front, the Cowboys have arguably the best offensive line that Philadelphia's elite pass rushing group will face all season. All in all, the Eagles have elite weapons, but so does Dallas. Both games – or possibly all three – will be certified wars as both teams have the tools to match up with the other.