20 Questions

8) Who Will Be Cowboys' Week 1 Kicker? 

Jul 13, 2023 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

8)-Who-Will-Be-Cowboys’-Week-1-Kicker-hero

(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2023 season. Today, the staff writers continue the series with anyone's best guess at the Cowboys' opening-day kicker.)

8) Who Will Be Cowboys' Week 1 Kicker?

Patrik Walker: I don't know that they're on this roster right now. Tristan Vizcaino got the first crack at the job in OTAs and mandatory minicamp and he acquitted himself well, but the Cowboys are expected to add another boot at some point before camp concludes. With names like Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould still out there for grabs, it's entirely possible one of them (or someone we're not thinking of right now) gets flown out to Oxnard and challenges for the job. If so, Vizcaino will have his work cut out for him.

Kurt Daniels: A former soccer player, Brandon Aubrey's pro football experience has come helping the USFL's Birmingham Stallions to back-to-back titles while making 32 of 37 field goals and 57 of 59 extra points over those two seasons. Tristan Vizcaino has kicked in the NFL, but having had less success – good on 11 of 12 field goals and 15 of 20 extra point tries – Aubrey appears the favorite for Week 1 duties. Regardless, whoever wins will likely have a short leash. For a team in win-now mode, there will be some veteran kickers available if the Cowboys decide a change is needed.

Nick Eatman: I was dead wrong on this prediction last year on the same question, thinking that rookie Jonathan Garibay would be the guy all the way through and he didn't make it out of Oxnard. Honestly, it's not an easy place to kick especially when all of them will be charted and evaluated like these will be. The preseason games will be interesting at this position but at the end of the day – or end of camp – I just don't see the Cowboys putting all of their faith in an unproven player. They're going to have to be close to perfect to stick around. This is too good of a football team to take a chance at a position that is so crucial. I think they sign one of the veterans available before the first game.

Related Content

news

9) Who Wins Starting Role at Tight End?

One of the starting positions still up for grabs as we head to training camp on July 24 is the starting tight end spot. Today's question asks which player will emerge as the starter.

news

10) Most Important Game on Cowboys Schedule

There are so many intriguing matchups on the Cowboys schedule this season, but today's 20 Questions series focuses on the most important one of all.

news

11) What Impact Will Mazi Smith Make in 2023?

It's been over 32 years since the Cowboys took a defensive tackle in the first round. Let's find out what to expect from Mazi Smith this season.

news

12) Do Cowboys Have NFL's Best Cornerback Duo?

The addition of Stephon Gilmore, coupled with Trevon Diggs has the staff writers wondering if this cornerback duo should be considered the best in the NFL.

news

13) What Position Still Needs to be Addressed?

Training camp is only a few weeks away, but are the Cowboys needing to make any upgrades. The writers discuss if there are positions on the roster that need to be addressed.

news

14) Who's Ready To Make Their First Pro Bowl?

With so many young superstars on the horizon, which player is ready to have that breakout year? The writers debated in today's 20 Questions series on who will make their first Pro Bowl.

news

15) What's the Backup RB Picture Behind Pollard?

The starting running back spot will look different this year with Tony Pollard starting, but it's rather unclear after that, as the writers described the position as "blurry" and "fuzzy" in today's 20 Questions series.

news

16) Who Makes the Biggest Year 2 Jump?

The Cowboys had a lot of standouts from the 2022 draft class as rookies, but is who ready for a bigger leap in Year 2?

news

17) How Starting Lineup Shakes Out at LB?

The linebacker spot is rather tricky because of the versatility and position flex that goes in and out of the position. Today's 20 Questions series involves trying to predict the starting lineup at linebacker.

news

18) What Role Do We Expect For Deuce Vaughn?

While he's still a sixth-round draft pick, Deuce Vaughn was one of the most productive college players in the nation last year. With that, what role can we expect from him?

news

19) Undrafted Rookie to Make Biggest 2023 Impact

The Cowboys had a rich history of finding post-draft talent. In our series of 20 questions heading up to training camp, we focus on the undrafted rookies that might make an instant impact.

Advertising