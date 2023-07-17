20 Questions

(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2023 season. Today, the staff writers continue the series with a question about the biggest piece to the O-line in 2023.)

6) Most important player on Cowboys' O-line?

Nick Eatman: It's rare we have a question like this that could legitimately have 5-6 different answers but this is one of them. I've toyed around with this for a bit but I'm going to say Terence Steele. If he can come back from his injury and give the Cowboys what they had at the right side, then this can be a dominant line once again. There won't be the same pressure for Tyron to stay healthy if Steele has the right side manned once again. Could make the case for 5 other guys but I'm going with Steele.

Kyle Youmans: Here's a curveball that shouldn't really be a curveball, Zack Martin. There have been so many questions around who will play on the left side? Will Terence Steele be healthy, and if not, who shuffles around? Who is the backup center? Pretty much every other spot on the offensive line has some sort of concern around it, except Zack Martin. Making him the most important piece of the offensive line yet again. He's been such a dominant and consistent contributor that there's almost no need to look his direction and that's expected to remain the same in 2023. Some stability to an otherwise shaky offensive front.

Nick Harris: Health will be the most important factor in determining the offensive line's success this season which makes Tyron Smith my answer for this question. The 13-year veteran has only played in 17 games over the last three seasons and is coming off a 2022 season in which he played in just four contests. If Smith can remain healthy and play at least in the majority of games, that will allow the offensive line to settle in amongst each other, most notably Tyler Smith at left guard. In addition, eyes will be on Tyron Smith's ability and if he still has the same ability to seal off the edge at age 33.

