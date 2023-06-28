(Editor's Note: Over the next month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com is looking to answer the 20 biggest questions facing the team heading into the 2023 season. Today, the staff writers continue the series with a focus on undrafted rookies that could stand out this year.)

19) Undrafted Rookie to Make Biggest 2023 Impact

Kyle Youmans: There are multiple players every season who could make the roster as undrafted free agents. To find the best of the bunch this year, there needs to be a question of who has the best chance for early snaps? That's why it comes down to Isaiah Land on defense and T.J. Bass on offense. Land comes off a college career where he lived in the backfield. While with Florida A&M he flashed speed that appeared to be draftable. That's why when he went undrafted it didn't take long for Dallas to offer him one of the biggest free agent contracts of the rookie group. Bass could sneak his way into playing time because of the need at guard. Bass played all over the offensive line at Oregon, giving him the flexibility to move outside and inside. With an obvious need at guard following the departure of Connor McGovern this offseason, the door is wide open for the rookie to take some snaps in the rotation with a good camp.

Kurt Daniels: Considering the depth on this roster, I'm not sure any UDFA is going to make an impact. Take Tyrus Wheat and Isaiah Land. They were outstanding edge rushers in college, but is there any chance they break into this pass-rush rotation? Hunter Luepke might be the choice simply because he's the only fullback. Or perhaps T.J. Bass could surprise us. He primarily played tackle at Oregon, but saw time at guard and is projected to work there with the Cowboys. If injuries force Tyler Smith out to tackle, left guard might be the one position where an opportunity actually exists.

Nick Harris: Dallas signed an impressive class of undrafted free agents after April's draft, with potential contributors in all three phases of the game. I think others make bigger eventual impacts, but as far as this season specifically, my pick is Hunter Luepke. The North Dakota State product presents offensive versatility with his ability to run the ball, pass protect and with what he can do in the receiving game. Luepke will get his start on special teams as early as training camp, but with a need for extra pass protection in the backfield and an always welcomed presence of versatility, I see Luepke finding a role in the offense in year one.