20 Questions: Can Hardy Play Enough To Lead Cowboys In Sacks In 2015?

Nick Eatman : I think Hardy can certainly play enough to be the team leader in sacks. Last year, the Cowboys' leader had just six, so yes Hardy can get there. Personally, I think he will get more than that but I don't see him being the sack leader. It'll be a battle between DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, who both should flirt with double-digit numbers. I can see Hardy getting a lot of attention on the outside and maybe even moving inside on pass-rushing downs. Gregory will be a fresh addition on third-down plays and should be able to rack up some sacks. So Hardy could have the biggest impact, but I don't think he'll end up leading the team in sacks.

Bryan Broaddus: That's an interesting question on a couple of different levels due to the question of what is the final of number of games will he miss. If Hardy does take his suspension to court there is a chance that he could potentially get it reduced by two or more games. In just taking the current situation of four games missed, I still believe that he will lead this team in sacks. I don't mean this as a criticism of the other rushers on this team, but Hardy is capable of grabbing a sack a game or having one of those games like he did against the Giants two years ago and finish with two and a half. There will be several games this season where he will finish the game multiple sacks – my guarantee. Hardy is one of the best pass rushers in the league, an elite talent, and with the players around him on this defense he will play at that level when he comes back into the lineup.