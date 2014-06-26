20 Questions: How Can Murray Prove He's Long-Term Option?

Jun 26, 2014 at 08:45 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Murray_062614_650.jpg


When the Cowboys report to training camp on July 22 in Oxnard, Calif., several questions will still need to be answered.

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com – Rowan Kavner, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus – will attempt to answer these questions before the start of training camp. The questions will vary in importance, with the most pressing topics getting brought up in the days closest to camp. 


Today, the staff looks at the scenario that would keep DeMarco Murray on the team for years to come.

18) What does DeMarco Murray have to do to prove he's the long-term RB option?

Rowan Kavner* *The obvious key for DeMarco Murray to prove he's worthy of a long-term deal is to demonstrate he can stay healthy for 16 games. Murray rushed for 1,121 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a tick more than five yards per carry, and he did that all while missing two games. Imagine what he could have done with another two performances. With the addition of Zack Martin, the offensive line should be an even more solid group. The longevity of running backs in the league isn't particularly great, so for the Cowboys to trust that Murray's worth a long-term deal, he needs to prove he's got more left in the tank and not too much wear and tear. That, and he should be able to put up at least another 1,100-yard season, which shouldn't be an issue for him if he can play all 16 games for the first time in his career. 

David Helman: Firstly, I think he needs to play. Last season was Murray's healthiest to date, and he still missed two games. To date, he has played in 37 of a possible 48 games during his career. By contrast, Adrian Peterson has appeared in 103 of a possible 112 games in seven regular seasons. LeSean McCoy has played in 74 of a possible 80 regular season games in five seasons. Matt Forte has played in 91 of a possible 96 games in six regular seasons. Even though running back is a physically demanding position, longterm longevity is possible. Another season with 13 or more games would prove plenty about Murray's durability. On top of that, I think he needs to be willing to play ball – so to speak. Even if Murray chalks up another 1,000-yard effort in 2014, I don't know how big of a deal he could conceivably get. The position just hasn't been valued that highly in the past few years. If Murray is going to be with the Cowboys longterm, he needs to prove he can stay healthy – but he also needs to agree to a more modest fee for his services. [embedded_ad]

Nick Eatman: More than just specific numbers, he's got to prove he can be healthy throughout the entire season. That's not easy for any running back, but with his track record and injury history, it's a must for Murray right now. Even the nagging injuries that cause him to miss some practice or a few starts, will still make it hard to financially commit to him long-term. As for stats, Murray needs to be better than last year. I think rushing for about 1,200 yards and maybe 400 or so more as a receiver will help keep Murray among the Top 10 of NFL backs and possibly get him back to the Pro Bowl for a second straight year. But for him, he's got to be injury-free and on the verge of elite for the Cowboys to even think about extending him.

Bryan Broaddus: This might sound completely unfair to DeMarco Murray but regardless of what he does in 2014, it will most likely not get this front office to pay him what he believes he is worth. What Murray is dealing with here is history and this history is fresh on the mind of this front office that sank a large amount of money into Marion Barber, than watched him become less and less effective in each carry he got. It's not that the front office doesn't appreciate Murray, but it's the new way that business is done in the NFL with these running backs and extensions. I believe the Cowboys have a number in mind that they are comfortable with and are more than willing to offer but need convince Murray that is the best they can do. I believe that this is one of those deals that will be on Cowboys terms because if not, they would just move on.   

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising