20 Questions: How Will Scandrick's Return From Injury Impact Defense?

*No. 11 – How Will Scandrick's Return Affect Cowboys' Defense? *

Bryan Broaddus:One of the biggest fears of a scout during training camp, is losing one of your key players before the season even kicks off. Some positions have the depth to withstand that type of loss - while others do not. The loss of Orlando Scandrick took the club's best defensive back off the field in both the base and nickel defenses, which left Rod Marinelli and the staff scrambling to replace him. Bodies were thrown at his position but no one was able to match the talent and skill which showed in those games where one or two stops were needed to get off the field and close the game out. With Scandrick back in the lineup, Marinelli can procced with his plan of playing him on the left side and moving Brandon Carr to the right side in order to protect him in the scheme from having to deal with the ball consistently coming in his direction. It will also give him the confidence to have a reliable slot player that can not only carry his man all over the field but also bring on that occasional blitz to disrupt the quarterback which they missed without him in the lineup.