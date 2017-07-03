20 Questions: Should Cowboys Keep Moore As Backup QB Or Seek Upgrade?

The offseason practices are in the rearview mirror as the Cowboys are heading towards training camp, which begins on July 24 in Oxnard, Calif.

That's usually the place where many of the questions regarding this team start to get answered.

The staff writers at DallasCowboys.com – Rob Phillips, David Helman, Nick Eatman and Bryan Broaddus – are attempting to answer 20 pressing questions as the team gets ready for camp and the 2017 season.

Today, we continue the series discussing the state of the backup quarterback spot behind starter Dak Prescott.

15) Should Cowboys Keep Kellen Moore at Backup QB or Seek Upgrade?

Eatman: As it stands right now, it might be a little late in the game. I think the Cowboys should've gone for an upgrade a long time ago. Now, you get to the season or in camp and if Moore hasn't satisfied the Cowboys, it's unlikely anyone on the street can come in and be better, especially not knowing the system. I would always have my eyes open and perhaps seek a trade if that's a possibility. But the longer it goes, the better chance Moore has of sticking around.

Broaddus:Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Will McClay walk a thin line when it comes to building their roster. You try and find that balance between the coaching staff and the scouts. As a front office to don't want to beat the coaches over the head with your players. In the case of Kellen Moore, my hunch is that he's more well liked by the coaches than the scouts, thus the balancing act. The fact that Moore is currently the backup is not a terrible situation due to his ability to work with Prescott and be ready if called on. With that said, if I were still on the scouting staff I would leave no stone unturned in order to upgrade that position, which is what this front office is doing.

Helman:I'm going to be shocked if Kellen Moore isn't the backup quarterback when the final roster is set and the regular season begins. We sound like broken records, but it really does bear repeating how much this coaching staff loves him and trusts his smarts and his work ethic. On top of that, I think he's a good influence and a willing helper for Dak Prescott. That said, it's not like the Cowboys are ignoring the position. They've brought in several different guys for workouts this offseason, and they even went as far as to sign a journeyman in Zac Dysert. But unless something amazing happens, I don't think you're going to see an available quarterback that can beat out Moore's combination of experience in this offense and trust with this coaching staff.