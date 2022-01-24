24 on 24

24 on 24: Early Look At Cowboys' Possible Draft Fits

Jan 24, 2022
Kyle Youmans

The road to the 2022 NFL Draft is a long one. One that starts years in advance and that takes time to truly develop a full picture of who a prospect is and who they could become. To show that ever-changing procedure in motion, on the 24thof every month we'll look at 24 prospect names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys in their current state of the draft.

As we venture into the month of January, there is still a long way to go. While this year's draft is less that 100 days away, we are still extremely early in the whole process with the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Pro Days all still to come. Currently, the prospects on Day One are heavily concentrated on positions of need on the offensive line, the secondary, and possibly at linebacker if the right prospect presents himself.

Day Two appears to be a time to "fill the gaps" left by either the first round of the draft or by the holes that free agency left behind. Offensive Line has a strong possibility of ruling these picks with an abundance of solid mid-round prospects and pass catchers could really enter the conversation in the third round. Then the final day of the draft could be the perfect opportunity to add depth at positions that have been highly invested in lately like linebacker and cornerback.

Here are the 24 prospects that could be the right fit for Dallas as they stand on the 24thof January:

Tyler Linderbaum (C – Iowa) While Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) is widely known as the top interior lineman in the class, Linderbaum is far and away the top center prospect. It may be tough to see him fall to the 24th pick, but if he did, he'd be a perfect addition to an offensive line who desperately needs an anchor at the center position.
Darian Kinnard (OG/OT – Kentucky) If Linderbaum is not available in the mid-20s, then taking Kinnard with the 24th pick could be a realistic option. The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder played left tackle for the Wildcats but translates best as a guard in the NFL. He has been widely known as the best run-blocker in the country over the last two years and it shows on film. Position flex is a huge positive as well.
Devin Lloyd (LB – Utah) Sure, Dallas has used two of their last three first round picks on linebackers with Micah Parsons (2021) and Leighton Vander Esch (2018), but should the offensive line well run dry, Lloyd would be an exciting pairing with Parsons for the next few years. Lloyd was a pure playmaker for the Utes as a junior and plays downhill with a great resume of stopping the run.
Nakobe Dean (LB – Georgia) Much like Lloyd, Dean would fit the role to play alongside Parsons to make the second level of the Cowboys defense one of the most feared in the league. Dean won the Butkus Award in 2021 as the nation's top linebacker because of his versatility, notable instincts and tackling ability. Sound familiar?
Roger McCreary (CB – Auburn) McCreary is the perfect example of why these 24 names could fluctuate from month-to-month. He could either climb out of the Cowboys reach in the middle of the first round with a good draft process or fall to where a second-round selection is more likely. He is a phenomenal athlete that has the speed, length, and SEC pedigree to succeed in the NFL, a perfect complement to Trevon Diggs in the secondary.
Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa) Knowing how the Dallas front office works, there is always hesitation on putting a "small school" prospect in the first round. But Penning is a pure physical presence standing at 6-foot-7 and may be the direction if all other avenues are thin. Though he's ready to be a starter at left tackle as a rookie, he may be a good fit to develop under Tyron Smith and eventually take that spot permanently.
Jaquan Brisker (S – Penn State) Brisker is one of the more impressive prospects that will be on display in Mobile for the Reese's Senior Bowl, and he may not last to Dallas in the second round if he has a good week. However, when this list comes out in February, he may be moved into that "Day One" category due to his ability to be a true centerfield safety. Extremely well-rounded in his skillset and would be considered as the top safety in the class if not for Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame).
Zion Johnson (G – Boston College) Small college success story after playing three seasons at Davidson, Johnson made the jump to the ACC, and it didn't take long for him to become a starter. Quick to get to the second level and is always looking for work (usually he finds it). Was the perfect fit in a zone-heavy rushing scheme at Boston College and his lateral ability allowed him to take up multiple defenders at once and really move the line of scrimmage.
Jaramee Slayer (G – Georgia) Sticking with the interior of the offensive line, Slayer may fit that sweet spot of need and draft value in the second round. A powerful player that can certainly anchor the offensive line and show position flex but needs to work on his consistency and footwork. His run-blocking ability was on display for the National Champion Bulldogs and projects well as a starting guard at the next level.
Nicholas Petit-Frere (OT – Ohio State) Petit-Frere is another prospect that could easily jump out of reach of Dallas in the second but could fit as a future replacement for Tyron Smith. He fits the Cowboys mold of physicality both in his size at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, along with his physicality at the point of attack. After adding about 40 pounds during his time in Columbus, he has really blossomed into a study blocker who could fit in any scheme.
Daxton Hill (DS – Michigan) With so many question marks at the safety position, Day Two would be an early area to begin looking that direction. This pick will depend a lot on where the Cowboys exactly value the position, and who exactly will be the defensive coordinator. No matter if Dan Quinn is at the helm or not, Hill is an extremely versatile option who could play in single-high or as a nickel defender as well.
Derion Kendrick (CB – Georgia) In a class that is deep at the cornerback, there are options at that position, like Kendrick, as the second round turns to the third. He showed a knack for recognizing offensive looks and plays much better when he is not having to stick on a man and be physical. Going to fit well in a heavy zone scheme and only going to play the outside corner role with lack of versatility.
Perrion Winfrey (IDL – Oklahoma) Should Dallas stick with a 4-3 base scheme in 2022, a beefy run stopper like Winfrey to add to the rotation at defensive tackle. His transfer from the junior college ranks to Oklahoma saw him replace Neville Gallimore as the true three-technique and ultimately became the Sooners' most impressive defensive lineman. His quick first step and lateral ability would fit perfectly in a rotation with Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa for years to come.
Wan'Dale Robinson (WR – Kentucky) Entering the third round could be a great spot to add depth to the wide receiver position if either Michael Gallup or Cedrick Wilson are no longer with the team. Someone that could really complement both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper is a speedster in the slot like Robinson that could really provide a changeup to most defenses.
Jalen Wydermyer (TE – Texas A&M) The third round could also be a sweet spot for tight end should the Cowboys lose Dalton Schultz in free agency. If they did, Wydermyer could be the ideal replacement as a playmaker and an adequate blocker in the run game. He displays many of the same characteristics as both Schultz and Jarwin as pass-catchers and as legitimate offensive weapons.
Jake Ferguson (TE – Wisconsin) If there is no need to replace Schultz, or if the offense wanted to go a different direction at the tight end spot, then there's someone for that too! Ferguson is a more traditional, nose to the grindstone type of tight end that is as physical an in-line blocker as anyone over the last few seasons. Would be perfect for establishing the run game and even playing a role in pass protection.
Coby Bryant (CB – Cincinnati) We begin Day Three with a well-known prospect in Bryant who made a name for himself throughout Cincinnati's run to the College Football Playoff. Currently, he's projected to go somewhere in the early parts of Day Three because of his competition level. However, I'd be surprised if he fell that far when his speed numbers and Senior Bowl tape each come in. He has a chance to be a late riser as the process goes along.
Bryan Asamoah (LB – Oklahoma) If the linebacker spot is either addressed in free agency, or Dallas decides to pass on some of the earlier prospects, Asamoah could be in play. While he took over the 'MIKE' linebacker spot for Kenneth Murray in 2020, there's a good chance Asamoah could play multiple spots at the next level. Making him a great candidate to be a rotational piece despite who the Dallas defensive coordinator is next season.
Reed Blankenship (DS – Middle Tennessee) This prospect only makes sense if Jayron Kearse were to sign elsewhere in free agency and if Dan Quinn sticks around for another season. Blankenship would be a developmental prospect to fill a similar role as Kearse despite being a significant amount smaller. He played a similar role with the Blue Raiders as a rotational safety who doubled as a big nickel and would drop down into the box.
Cade Mays (IOL – Tennessee) While there are fundamental limitations to his game, Mays has been a top-level prospect from his high school days. He began his career at Georgia, became a starter as a freshman, then transferred to Tennessee where he had plenty of bloodlines. He has played at every position on the offensive line at one point in his college career but looks to be a developmental guard.
Abram Smith (RB – Baylor) Partly due to his inexperience at the position, partly because of the lack of value for running backs in today's NFL, but there is a high probability that Smith lasts until the final day. If that's the case, Dallas should severely think of another power halfback to rotate with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the future. Smith rushed for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns in his only season as a full-time running back after switching from linebacker.
Reggie Roberson (WR – SMU) There's a long way to go for Roberson as a receiver, but should Wilson sign elsewhere, he could be a developmental receiver with a similar skillset. The DeSoto, Texas product made multiple highlight reel grabs for the Mustangs over his career due to his impressive hands and tracking ability. He has a quick acceleration that helps him win before and after the catch which helps to hide his limited route tree.
Jalen Virgil (WR – Appalachian State) Along with adding wide receiver depth in the earlier rounds, Dallas is known to want to add to their pass catchers in the waning hours of draft weekend and with undrafted prospects. Virgil fits the mold as a shifty developmental receiver who can also serve as a special teams ace with his ability as one of the best returners in all of college football.
Skylar Thompson (QB – Kansas State) Lastly, there will most likely be a conversation around the backup quarterback role entering this offseason either through free agency or the draft. Should the draft be the chosen avenue for quarterback depth it wouldn't be until deep into the weekend and likely right around where Skylar Thompson could enter the fray. Thompson enters with 40 starts in his collegiate career (which could've been more without his injury history) and is severely underrated as a playmaker behind center.
