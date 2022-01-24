24 on 24: Early Look At Cowboys’ Possible Draft Fits

The road to the 2022 NFL Draft is a long one. One that starts years in advance and that takes time to truly develop a full picture of who a prospect is and who they could become. To show that ever-changing procedure in motion, on the 24thof every month we'll look at 24 prospect names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys in their current state of the draft.

As we venture into the month of January, there is still a long way to go. While this year's draft is less that 100 days away, we are still extremely early in the whole process with the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and Pro Days all still to come. Currently, the prospects on Day One are heavily concentrated on positions of need on the offensive line, the secondary, and possibly at linebacker if the right prospect presents himself.

Day Two appears to be a time to "fill the gaps" left by either the first round of the draft or by the holes that free agency left behind. Offensive Line has a strong possibility of ruling these picks with an abundance of solid mid-round prospects and pass catchers could really enter the conversation in the third round. Then the final day of the draft could be the perfect opportunity to add depth at positions that have been highly invested in lately like linebacker and cornerback.