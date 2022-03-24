24 on 24: March Madness Feeling A Draft

24 on 24

The road to the 2022 NFL Draft is a long one. One that starts years in advance and that takes time to truly develop a full picture of who a prospect is and who they could become. To show that everchanging procedure in motion, on the 24thof every month we'll look at 24 prospect names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys in their current state of the draft.

With every passing day, the draft boards of teams around the league continue to shift. The scouting combine is in the rear-view mirror, the coaching staffs are back up to speed, and the pro day numbers are trickling in. Some would argue, these next four weeks are some of the most important in the entire NFL calendar with an opportunity to know this class of prospects.

This marks the third 24-prospect list out of four and one that is vastly different since the start of this series in January. With more information available, more than half the names from February's list have been replaced and only seven names have been a part of all three.

Here are the 24 prospects that could be the right fit for Dallas as they stand on the 24thof March:

Tyler Linderbaum (IOL – Iowa) Probably the most popular mention around the Cowboys' draft this season because of his immediate anchoring ability and fit for this offensive line. And while it still seems like a long shot that he would fall to the 24th pick, his short arms and undersized frame for the position could see him slip more than anticipated.
Kenyon Green (IOL – Texas A&M) Speaking of falling, Green has seemingly seen a drop off in his draft stock after a sub-par NFL Combine. His 40-yard-dash (5.24), shuttle (5.12), and bench press (20) were all very low on the list compared to those in his position group. None of the numbers match up to the tape he put out in the SEC where he had plenty of explosion and finishing ability.
Zion Johnson (IOL – Boston College) The third option at interior line who may be the best option depending on who you talk to. Johnson spent his first two seasons at Davidson before transitioning to a full-time starting role with Boston College. He had a fantastic combine with his one knock being his 40-yard-dash time (5.18). His strength, jumps, and shuttle were all above the 90th percentile of his position group.
Nakobe Dean (LB – Georgia) Dean makes a return to this list mainly because of the Cowboys uncertainty at the linebacker position. No real additions in free agency and retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford on short deals has no real impact on the future of the second level. It's still unlikely that Dean could fall, but if he does, Dallas may have the perfect pairing for Micah Parsons over the next four years.
Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa) Another name rocketing up draft boards as of late is Penning. His tape from the FCS level was impressive but not draft-altering before he took the field at the Senior Bowl. His finishing ability and grit in the trenches could see him dive out of reach of the Cowboys. But with the top tackles all destined to be off the board in the top 15 selections, he may be the last first-round tackle on the board.
Treylon Burks (WR – Arkansas) Here's a fun one. Making his first appearance on the list is Burks, a big-bodied wide receiver with the speed and agility to do many things for an offense. Prior to Amari Cooper's trade to Cleveland, taking a wide receiver in the first round was out of the question. Well not anymore. Burks is reported to be on the 30-visit list and could be the top receiver on their board.
Devonte Wyatt (IDL – Georgia) Dallas could also look to upgrade the interior of the defensive line with a true run-stopper early and pair him with a young core of Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore. With Wyatt's teammate Jordan Davis picking up steam and most likely unavailable, Wyatt may be the top defensive tackle on the board with his explosiveness and versatility.
George Pickens (WR – Georgia) Outside of just a few names in the first round, the second round is likely where Dallas would try and reach for a receiver. Pickens should be at the top of that list. He was extremely limited this past season due to an ACL tear last summer but is in the middle of a healthy offseason so far. Dallas has had their eye on him throughout the draft process with a meeting in Indianapolis and could see him falling to 56 because of the injury history.
Christian Watson (WR – North Dakota State) Should Pickens be unavailable, don't be surprised if they look elsewhere at the receiver spot. Especially if their pick could help in multiple areas. Watson was another FCS prospect that shined throughout Senior Bowl week and put out good film in college. Additionally, he could be a great fit as a punt and kick returner and allow Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb to be pulled from that responsibility.
Darian Kinnard (OG/OT – Kentucky) One of the seven names who has made the list all three times makes a triumphant return. Kinnard was thought to be a first-round selection prior to an underwhelming Senior Bowl showing and a sub-par combine. However, he is still firmly believed to be available between picks 50 and 90 which could allow Dallas to address their offensive line situation with a starting caliber player on day two.
Ed Ingram (OG – LSU) Another option to address the guard spot on day two would be Ingram, who has been rising draft boards. Opposite of Kinnard, Ingram has a higher level of athleticism to his game but is not nearly as strong as his SEC counterpart. The DeSoto, Texas native has constantly improved throughout his career and could have as high of a ceiling as any second-day lineman.
Travis Jones (IDL - UConn) There had been rumblings around Jones and the Cowboys previously. That was before a few scouts and coaches made their way to his UConn pro day this month. The big mauler in the middle would be the true nose guard that Dallas has been looking for over the last few years and could provide a run-stuffer on defense.
Logan Hall (IDL – Houston) Not a true nose technique like Jones, but Hall can play nearly everywhere else on the defensive line. He has been gaining momentum towards the first round but could still fall because of his "tweener" build and uncertain competition level. Dan Quinn could use his skillset in several different spots off the edge or as a three-technique.
Leo Chenal (LB – Wisconsin) Sledgehammer from the second level. Big-bodied mover and a passionate motor that could be a great pairing for Parsons. He lacks some of the athleticism and coverage ability that some of the top linebackers have, but he can play downhill and read a defense as well as anyone. By the time he was a full-time starter for the Badgers, he was one of the more feared hitters in the Big Ten.
Abraham Lucas (OT – Washington State) If Dallas elects to address their interior offensive line early, or maybe they feel more comfortable adding depth at the edge, Lucas could be a value selection in the third round. One of the more experienced and underappreciated blockers in the class while logging over 2,100 snaps at right tackle and right guard over last three seasons.
Dominique Robinson (Edge – Miami OH) Dallas has not been shy about doing their homework on the edge rusher position and Robinson is another name they've sat down with over the draft process. He first emerged when making some noise at the Senior Bowl and climbed his way into a draftable position by adding good combine numbers to the mix as well. A bendy edge rusher who could develop into a starter within the first few seasons.
Sam Williams (Edge – Ole Miss) At the time of this article, Williams is collectively thought to be a late-third, early-fourth round pick. But as his tape continues to circulate, he continues to impress at his combine and pro day workouts, and his off the field questions are sorted through, he could be taken even higher. Either way, he'll probably be on April's list too, but he'll be talked about at 56 and not outside the Top 100.
Tariq Woolen (CB – UTSA) In the last '24-on-24' list, I mentioned Woolen's athletic ability and how he'd light up the drills in Indianapolis. He only competed in two drills, and he flashed in both, with a 4.26 40-time and a 42-inch vertical. Both numbers were at the top of the defensive back list. Now teams will have to weigh his traits with his inexperience as a late switch to the cornerback position halfway through his college career.
Brian Asamoah II (LB – Oklahoma) While early names like Dean and Chenal are in play, the likelihood of a linebacker being drafted by Dallas is higher on day three. Asamoah was an early name thrown around and was even on January's '24-on-24' list, but his value in the fourth round may be perfect for Dallas. His football IQ and playmaking ability would be a welcome sight on Quinn's defense.
Bryan Cook (DS – Cincinnati) Speaking of value, Bryan Cook may be one of the best value picks in the draft. The Howard transfer was a key player on the back end of a historic Cincinnati defense and did a little bit of everything for the Bearcats. Played over the top, in the box, in the slot, and tackled exceptionally well while wearing so many hats.
Cade Mays (IOL – Tennessee) Mays may not be the most exciting name on the list, but he makes his triumphant return for the third straight month. It's hard to find a better fit for offensive line depth this late into the weekend for a guy who has been in constant contact with the Cowboys since the Senior Bowl. Even said himself during the Combine that his meeting went well and he had watched film with Mike McCarthy.
Jake Ferguson (TE – Wisconsin) Disappointing testing numbers but good tape as a blocker and dependable hands. It'll be tough to peg exactly where he could be headed because of the early name recognition. However, Dallas still needs a developmental tight end or just plain depth at the position. Led the Badgers in receptions with 46 this past year.
Charlie Kolar (TE – Iowa State) With the return of Dalton Schultz for one year, and the release of Blake Jarwin, Kellen Moore may need to think about a tight end for the future. So, what does Moore do? He's hit the road and found himself in Ames, Iowa to check out Charlie Kolar. The three-year starter was the Cyclones' lead passing threat and has a chance to develop into a reliable target as a pro too.
Jerome Ford (RB – Cincinnati) Dallas is still not in the running back market for this offseason as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are on their way back. But depth at the position is still in question with Rico Dowdle and Jaquan Hardy leading the way in that category. They're only reported to have met with a few tailbacks in Indianapolis. Ford was one of those names and could be used as a short-yardage back early in his career.
