24 on 24: March Madness Feeling A Draft

The road to the 2022 NFL Draft is a long one. One that starts years in advance and that takes time to truly develop a full picture of who a prospect is and who they could become. To show that everchanging procedure in motion, on the 24thof every month we'll look at 24 prospect names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys in their current state of the draft.

With every passing day, the draft boards of teams around the league continue to shift. The scouting combine is in the rear-view mirror, the coaching staffs are back up to speed, and the pro day numbers are trickling in. Some would argue, these next four weeks are some of the most important in the entire NFL calendar with an opportunity to know this class of prospects.

This marks the third 24-prospect list out of four and one that is vastly different since the start of this series in January. With more information available, more than half the names from February's list have been replaced and only seven names have been a part of all three.