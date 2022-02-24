24 on 24

24 on 24: New Draft Names On The Horizon

Feb 24, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Kyle Youmans

The road to the 2022 NFL Draft is a long one. One that starts years in advance and that takes time to truly develop a full picture of who a prospect is and who they could become. To show that everchanging procedure in motion, on the 24th of every month we'll look at 24 prospect names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys in their current state of the draft.

Nearing the end of the month, the everchanging landscape of the 2022 NFL Draft process is shifting. Just a week prior to the annual Scouting Combine, teams prepare their draft boards, and their roster, for movement as free agency looms on the horizon as well. Because of this, the priorities and needs of the 32 NFL organizations continue to be in flux as information continues to pour in.

That's why it's the perfect time to release a new list of 24 players who could be available, and worthy, of the different Dallas Cowboys selections. Since the first list was announced, more than ten new names were added and subtracted because of the potential changes on the way. The trenches continue to take priority early, but several names outside of the offensive and defensive lines could work into play should the draft take an unpredictable turn.

Here are the 24 prospects that could be the right fit for Dallas as they stand on the 24th of February:

Tyler Linderbaum (IOL – Iowa) As the top center prospect in the draft, Linderbaum will be mentioned throughout the draft process for a team like Dallas, that can upgrade at center. That's why for the second straight list, he's the first name mentioned. A little undersized for the position, but as technically sound as anyone in the class. Plus, his lack of size is what could keep him available for Dallas at 24.
As the top center prospect in the draft, Linderbaum will be mentioned throughout the draft process for a team like Dallas, that can upgrade at center. That's why for the second straight list, he's the first name mentioned. A little undersized for the position, but as technically sound as anyone in the class. Plus, his lack of size is what could keep him available for Dallas at 24.

Kenyon Green (IOL – Texas A&M) The first new name on the list is Green, solely based on how wide of range he could be drafted. He was first thought to be out of reach and far off the board by the time Dallas' turn came around. However, it's more likely that he could slot anywhere from the 10th overall selection to the end of the first round. Keeping hope alive for the Cowboys to take their new starting guard.
The first new name on the list is Green, solely based on how wide of range he could be drafted. He was first thought to be out of reach and far off the board by the time Dallas' turn came around. However, it's more likely that he could slot anywhere from the 10th overall selection to the end of the first round. Keeping hope alive for the Cowboys to take their new starting guard.

Jordan Davis (IDL – Georgia) That curious case of 'draft range' continues with Davis, who is one of the more interesting prospects in the first round. His tape is Top-10 worthy as a big-bodied defensive tackle with an innate ability to stop the run and provide pressure from the interior. However, he was only utilized as a two-down player at Georgia which brings the question of conditioning.
That curious case of 'draft range' continues with Davis, who is one of the more interesting prospects in the first round. His tape is Top-10 worthy as a big-bodied defensive tackle with an innate ability to stop the run and provide pressure from the interior. However, he was only utilized as a two-down player at Georgia which brings the question of conditioning.

Ahmad Gardner (CB – Cincinnati) It's hard to find a more impressive early riser of draft boards than Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner before the Combine. Numbers from his college career were circling the draft world as he did not allow a single touchdown in his entire collegiate career. His length and ability in zone coverage would fit perfectly in a Dan Quinn defense and make the pairing with Trevon Diggs a scary one.
It's hard to find a more impressive early riser of draft boards than Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner before the Combine. Numbers from his college career were circling the draft world as he did not allow a single touchdown in his entire collegiate career. His length and ability in zone coverage would fit perfectly in a Dan Quinn defense and make the pairing with Trevon Diggs a scary one.

Nakobe Dean (LB – Georgia) As Devin Lloyd (Utah) seemingly climbs draft boards, so could Nakobe Dean. Right now, it still seems likely that he could be available for the Cowboys at 24 should they want to add to their already thin rotation of linebackers. He's a repeat name on the list this month, but as talented as he is, and where some of the other needs lie for Dallas, it may be his last month in reach.
As Devin Lloyd (Utah) seemingly climbs draft boards, so could Nakobe Dean. Right now, it still seems likely that he could be available for the Cowboys at 24 should they want to add to their already thin rotation of linebackers. He's a repeat name on the list this month, but as talented as he is, and where some of the other needs lie for Dallas, it may be his last month in reach.

Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa) The 6-foot-7 Penning did nothing but improve his draft stock throughout the Senior Bowl and it's expected that he'll do the same at the Combine too. He's a mauler of a tackle with a mean streak that gives him an edge as a 'small school' prospect. Once thought of as a potential replacement for Tyron Smith, he's elevated into the 'day-one starter' conversation around the league.
The 6-foot-7 Penning did nothing but improve his draft stock throughout the Senior Bowl and it's expected that he'll do the same at the Combine too. He's a mauler of a tackle with a mean streak that gives him an edge as a 'small school' prospect. Once thought of as a potential replacement for Tyron Smith, he's elevated into the 'day-one starter' conversation around the league.

Zion Johnson (IOL – Boston College) After an impressive Senior Bowl week, Johnson mostly solidified his stock as a top 50 player in the draft class. An athletic guard who has a bit of position flex in his game, who fits well into a zone-blocking scheme that allows him to play on the run. His transformation from a small school standout to power five award winner, is enough to turn some heads.
After an impressive Senior Bowl week, Johnson mostly solidified his stock as a top 50 player in the draft class. An athletic guard who has a bit of position flex in his game, who fits well into a zone-blocking scheme that allows him to play on the run. His transformation from a small school standout to power five award winner, is enough to turn some heads.

Daxton Hill (DS – Michigan) It really seems like this is a coaching staff that values the position differently, and with Dan Quinn coming back, it may be even more valuable. The future of Jayron Kearse and where he could go shouldn't affect how Dallas looks at Hill. An extremely athletic defender who can play single high or as a nickel defender, he would pair nicely with whoever is alongside.
It really seems like this is a coaching staff that values the position differently, and with Dan Quinn coming back, it may be even more valuable. The future of Jayron Kearse and where he could go shouldn't affect how Dallas looks at Hill. An extremely athletic defender who can play single high or as a nickel defender, he would pair nicely with whoever is alongside.

Jaquan Brisker (DS – Penn State) Right below Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) and Dax Hill, Brisker is another quality option in the safety class. He's extremely versatile in his speed and recognition that allows him to truly play sideline to sideline. In a defense like Quinn's, where safeties are expected to play multiple roles, he is a name to consider, because he can absolutely do so.
Right below Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) and Dax Hill, Brisker is another quality option in the safety class. He's extremely versatile in his speed and recognition that allows him to truly play sideline to sideline. In a defense like Quinn's, where safeties are expected to play multiple roles, he is a name to consider, because he can absolutely do so.

George Pickens (WR – Georgia) With the growing questions surrounding Amari Cooper and his future in Dallas, wide receiver could become a massive need for the Cowboys sooner than anticipated. Pickens could not only help fill up the room but could be a fantastic complement to CeeDee Lamb. He's a solid route runner that creates separation with his quickness and downfield ability.
With the growing questions surrounding Amari Cooper and his future in Dallas, wide receiver could become a massive need for the Cowboys sooner than anticipated. Pickens could not only help fill up the room but could be a fantastic complement to CeeDee Lamb. He's a solid route runner that creates separation with his quickness and downfield ability.

Wan'Dale Robinson (WR – Kentucky) Even if Amari Cooper returns to Dallas, it would probably mean the sure departure of both Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. If so, there would need to be another receiver in the mix to fill the void and maybe split the difference between the two top receivers. That could be where the route running technician and speedster Robinson comes into play in the middle rounds.
Even if Amari Cooper returns to Dallas, it would probably mean the sure departure of both Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. If so, there would need to be another receiver in the mix to fill the void and maybe split the difference between the two top receivers. That could be where the route running technician and speedster Robinson comes into play in the middle rounds.

Jalen Tolbert (WR – South Alabama) Another day two option at receiver could be the Senior Bowl standout Tolbert who showed he can back up his impressive college tape against even the best competition. His final season in Mobile he tallied over 1,400 yards and five touchdowns as the Jaguars main receiving threat, and he would be the perfect fit into a number two role as a rookie.
Another day two option at receiver could be the Senior Bowl standout Tolbert who showed he can back up his impressive college tape against even the best competition. His final season in Mobile he tallied over 1,400 yards and five touchdowns as the Jaguars main receiving threat, and he would be the perfect fit into a number two role as a rookie.

Christian Harris (LB – Alabama) Harris is another new name on the list that could easily be the third linebacker off the board after Lloyd and Dean. But could still slip to the Cowboys second round selection due to a notable drop off in a top-heavy position group. He showed physicality and speed at Alabama and would fit well in the weakside spot next to Micah Parsons thanks to his broad skillset.
Harris is another new name on the list that could easily be the third linebacker off the board after Lloyd and Dean. But could still slip to the Cowboys second round selection due to a notable drop off in a top-heavy position group. He showed physicality and speed at Alabama and would fit well in the weakside spot next to Micah Parsons thanks to his broad skillset.

Roger McCreary (CB – Auburn) Sticking with the state of Alabama, McCreary still appears to slot in the early second round as an option at cornerback. McCreary is sticky in his game with next level speed to stay step for step with receivers down field. He will travel to both sides of the formation and even showed an ability to keep up in the slot during Senior Bowl week as well.
Sticking with the state of Alabama, McCreary still appears to slot in the early second round as an option at cornerback. McCreary is sticky in his game with next level speed to stay step for step with receivers down field. He will travel to both sides of the formation and even showed an ability to keep up in the slot during Senior Bowl week as well.

Darian Kinnard (OG/OT – Kentucky) Kinnard didn't have the Senior Bowl week that was expected out of a player expected to go in the first round. He had a great first day of practice but was a relative non-factor on days two and three. However, he is still an extremely talented run blocker and could really fill a role for the Cowboys should he fall deep into the second. But it's unlikely he'll be considered in the first.
Kinnard didn't have the Senior Bowl week that was expected out of a player expected to go in the first round. He had a great first day of practice but was a relative non-factor on days two and three. However, he is still an extremely talented run blocker and could really fill a role for the Cowboys should he fall deep into the second. But it's unlikely he'll be considered in the first.

Travis Jones (IDL - UConn) One player who really upped his draft stock in Mobile, was Travis Jones. The UConn product bullied opposing offensive lineman and pushed himself squarely into the day two conversation at the position. A true nose tackle, he possesses uncanny strength and power that can plug the middle of a defensive line. Not going to outrun many, but who needs to at his position?
One player who really upped his draft stock in Mobile, was Travis Jones. The UConn product bullied opposing offensive lineman and pushed himself squarely into the day two conversation at the position. A true nose tackle, he possesses uncanny strength and power that can plug the middle of a defensive line. Not going to outrun many, but who needs to at his position?

Jalen Wydermyer (TE – Texas A&M) Wydermyer makes a return to the list as the ideal candidate to replace Dalton Schultz, should he elect to sign elsewhere in free agency. The Texas A&M product is the perfect blend of size and speed to pair with his pass-catching ability. He's a decent blocker and if he were any better in that category, he would be projected to go in the early second round rather than the third.
Wydermyer makes a return to the list as the ideal candidate to replace Dalton Schultz, should he elect to sign elsewhere in free agency. The Texas A&M product is the perfect blend of size and speed to pair with his pass-catching ability. He's a decent blocker and if he were any better in that category, he would be projected to go in the early second round rather than the third.

Cade Mays (IOL – Tennessee) Mays also makes a return to the list to wrap up the potential day two targets as a developmental guard in the third round. A very fundamental player but with room to grow, he brings options to whatever team he lands on because of his position flex. Quick to learn throughout his college career, he played every position on the offensive line.
Mays also makes a return to the list to wrap up the potential day two targets as a developmental guard in the third round. A very fundamental player but with room to grow, he brings options to whatever team he lands on because of his position flex. Quick to learn throughout his college career, he played every position on the offensive line.

Coby Bryant (CB – Cincinnati) For now, the fan-favorite Bryant still slots as an early day three selection if the Cowboys wanted to move in the direction of cornerback here. He is comfortable in both man and zone coverage and has shown proficiency in both. He was the number two cornerback and had success in that role with Cincinnati alongside Ahmad Gardner, a similar role to what he could play in Dallas.
For now, the fan-favorite Bryant still slots as an early day three selection if the Cowboys wanted to move in the direction of cornerback here. He is comfortable in both man and zone coverage and has shown proficiency in both. He was the number two cornerback and had success in that role with Cincinnati alongside Ahmad Gardner, a similar role to what he could play in Dallas.

Tariq Woolen (CB – UTSA) "Riq the Freak" is what they called him at UTSA, and if he runs the drills in Indianapolis, the whole world will see why. Woolen started his collegiate career as a wide receiver and made the switch two seasons ago to the defensive side of the football (much like Trevon Diggs). His length, agility, and top-end speed is enough to believe coaches like Dan Quinn could be interested.
"Riq the Freak" is what they called him at UTSA, and if he runs the drills in Indianapolis, the whole world will see why. Woolen started his collegiate career as a wide receiver and made the switch two seasons ago to the defensive side of the football (much like Trevon Diggs). His length, agility, and top-end speed is enough to believe coaches like Dan Quinn could be interested.

Braxton Jones (OT – Southern Utah) If Dallas is interested in finding the heir to Tyron Smith's left tackle spot, there may not be a more perfect fit than Jones. The 6-foot-5 and 325-pound tackle may not be the most polished offensive lineman in the draft, but he has just as much upside. There is a legitimate shot he could be available between the fourth and fifth round and be a developmental starter in the NFL.
If Dallas is interested in finding the heir to Tyron Smith's left tackle spot, there may not be a more perfect fit than Jones. The 6-foot-5 and 325-pound tackle may not be the most polished offensive lineman in the draft, but he has just as much upside. There is a legitimate shot he could be available between the fourth and fifth round and be a developmental starter in the NFL.

Jake Ferguson (TE – Wisconsin) The initial scouting reports surrounding Jake Ferguson showed he was a traditional in-line blocker at tight end and not much of a passing threat. However, it seems that he's capable on the pass-catching side as well. Senior Bowl week showed this as he finished as the game's leading receiver and even reeled in a touchdown as well. Could be a day three option with or without a Schultz return.
The initial scouting reports surrounding Jake Ferguson showed he was a traditional in-line blocker at tight end and not much of a passing threat. However, it seems that he's capable on the pass-catching side as well. Senior Bowl week showed this as he finished as the game's leading receiver and even reeled in a touchdown as well. Could be a day three option with or without a Schultz return.

Velus Jones Jr. (WR – Tennessee) Jones Jr. turned some heads at the Senior Bowl this month because he showed his shiftiness as a receiver that lines up with his tape as a kick returner. 2021 SEC Co-Player of the Year and first team All-SEC as a returner after earning similar titles during his first collegiate seasons played at USC. Whether he's utilized as a slot receiver or a return specialist, he could fit well with Dallas' offensive depth.
Jones Jr. turned some heads at the Senior Bowl this month because he showed his shiftiness as a receiver that lines up with his tape as a kick returner. 2021 SEC Co-Player of the Year and first team All-SEC as a returner after earning similar titles during his first collegiate seasons played at USC. Whether he's utilized as a slot receiver or a return specialist, he could fit well with Dallas' offensive depth.

Kennedy Brooks (RB – Oklahoma) Because of the glaring needs elsewhere on the roster, it's safe to assume that Dallas elects not to address the running back position until later in the weekend or maybe even after the draft concludes. That's where Brooks comes into play. One of the more overlooked players in the class and a DFW product, he could absolutely make a career as a developmental early-down back.
Because of the glaring needs elsewhere on the roster, it's safe to assume that Dallas elects not to address the running back position until later in the weekend or maybe even after the draft concludes. That's where Brooks comes into play. One of the more overlooked players in the class and a DFW product, he could absolutely make a career as a developmental early-down back.

Advertising