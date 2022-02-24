24 on 24: New Draft Names On The Horizon

The road to the 2022 NFL Draft is a long one. One that starts years in advance and that takes time to truly develop a full picture of who a prospect is and who they could become. To show that everchanging procedure in motion, on the 24th of every month we'll look at 24 prospect names that could make sense for the Dallas Cowboys in their current state of the draft.

Nearing the end of the month, the everchanging landscape of the 2022 NFL Draft process is shifting. Just a week prior to the annual Scouting Combine, teams prepare their draft boards, and their roster, for movement as free agency looms on the horizon as well. Because of this, the priorities and needs of the 32 NFL organizations continue to be in flux as information continues to pour in.

That's why it's the perfect time to release a new list of 24 players who could be available, and worthy, of the different Dallas Cowboys selections. Since the first list was announced, more than ten new names were added and subtracted because of the potential changes on the way. The trenches continue to take priority early, but several names outside of the offensive and defensive lines could work into play should the draft take an unpredictable turn.