24 on 24: Two Dozen Realistic Draft Options

It all comes down to this week. Over 700 draft hopefuls enter the final weekend in April hoping to get their name called by one of the 32 NFL franchises. And for those franchises, it's an opportunity to set up a path to long-term success with an influx of youthful talent.
The Dallas Cowboys have been very good at that over the last decade. Names like Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons have been called by Dallas on draft weekend, just to name a few. Altering the state of the team and building towards the future.
Now, as the draft process comes to an end this weekend, the time comes to make another push towards success with a front office that has compiled years of research over hundreds of prospects. This marks the final 24-prospect list of potential fits based on the correct value in both team needs and talent.
Here are April's 24 draft prospects that could be the right fit for Dallas entering the weekend:
It's officially "Draft Week" so let's conclude our four-part series with the final 24 on 24 as we look at two dozen draft options for the Cowboys.