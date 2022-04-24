24 on 24

24 on 24: Two Dozen Realistic Draft Options

Apr 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

24-on-24--Two-Dozen-Realistic-Draft-Options-hero

It all comes down to this week. Over 700 draft hopefuls enter the final weekend in April hoping to get their name called by one of the 32 NFL franchises. And for those franchises, it's an opportunity to set up a path to long-term success with an influx of youthful talent.

The Dallas Cowboys have been very good at that over the last decade. Names like Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons have been called by Dallas on draft weekend, just to name a few. Altering the state of the team and building towards the future.

Now, as the draft process comes to an end this weekend, the time comes to make another push towards success with a front office that has compiled years of research over hundreds of prospects. This marks the final 24-prospect list of potential fits based on the correct value in both team needs and talent.

Here are April's 24 draft prospects that could be the right fit for Dallas entering the weekend:

24 on 24: Two Dozen Realistic Draft Options

It's officially "Draft Week" so let's conclude our four-part series with the final 24 on 24 as we look at two dozen draft options for the Cowboys.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Kenyon Green (IOL – Texas A&M) It wasn't a surprise to hear Green's name as a reported 30-visit to The Star earlier this month as he's been a popular name throughout the draft process. Despite poor testing in the 40-yard-dash (5.24), shuttle (5.12), and bench press (20), his impressive tape still slots him into a late first round selection or, at worst, an early second. Either way, a notable target for the Cowboys.
1 / 24

Kenyon Green (IOL – Texas A&M)

It wasn't a surprise to hear Green's name as a reported 30-visit to The Star earlier this month as he's been a popular name throughout the draft process. Despite poor testing in the 40-yard-dash (5.24), shuttle (5.12), and bench press (20), his impressive tape still slots him into a late first round selection or, at worst, an early second. Either way, a notable target for the Cowboys.

Zion Johnson (IOL – Boston College) Another popular name that found his way onto that list was Johnson, who was nothing but impressive throughout the draft process at the Senior Bowl, Combine, and team meetings. With good tape and a bevy of great athletic scores, Johnson could be the best fit at 24 out of anyone in the class. But Dallas needs a 'plug-and-play' guard. Is he ready for that?
2 / 24

Zion Johnson (IOL – Boston College)

Another popular name that found his way onto that list was Johnson, who was nothing but impressive throughout the draft process at the Senior Bowl, Combine, and team meetings. With good tape and a bevy of great athletic scores, Johnson could be the best fit at 24 out of anyone in the class. But Dallas needs a 'plug-and-play' guard. Is he ready for that?

Tyler Linderbaum (IOL – Iowa) At one point in time, the conversation surrounding Linderbaum was "could he fall to 24?" And while there's still a possibility of him going prior to the Cowboys pick, the recent questions have been "would they pick him even if he was there?" Short arms and underwhelming size seem to have him slipping, but the production speaks for itself, he would be a first-round steal.
3 / 24

Tyler Linderbaum (IOL – Iowa)

At one point in time, the conversation surrounding Linderbaum was "could he fall to 24?" And while there's still a possibility of him going prior to the Cowboys pick, the recent questions have been "would they pick him even if he was there?" Short arms and underwhelming size seem to have him slipping, but the production speaks for itself, he would be a first-round steal.

Devin Lloyd (LB – Utah) Replacing his fellow first-round linebacker, Nakobe Dean (Georgia), on this list again is Lloyd, who the Dallas front office really seems to like. His 6-foot-2 build and 80-inch wingspan seem to fit the Dan Quinn linebacker mold better than Dean's 5-foot-11 frame does. If Lloyd makes it through a few linebacker needy teams in the teens, he could very well be there for Dallas.
4 / 24

Devin Lloyd (LB – Utah)

Replacing his fellow first-round linebacker, Nakobe Dean (Georgia), on this list again is Lloyd, who the Dallas front office really seems to like. His 6-foot-2 build and 80-inch wingspan seem to fit the Dan Quinn linebacker mold better than Dean's 5-foot-11 frame does. If Lloyd makes it through a few linebacker needy teams in the teens, he could very well be there for Dallas.

Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa) For some reason, it continues to be Penning that finds his name on this 24-prospect list. Partly because of his connection to the Cowboys at the Senior Bowl and the formal meeting he had at the NFL Combine. If Dallas believes the offensive tackle spot is not as set as those on the outside do, don't be surprised to see them take a tackle with the play-now traits like Penning, Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), or Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan).
5 / 24

Trevor Penning (OT – Northern Iowa)

For some reason, it continues to be Penning that finds his name on this 24-prospect list. Partly because of his connection to the Cowboys at the Senior Bowl and the formal meeting he had at the NFL Combine. If Dallas believes the offensive tackle spot is not as set as those on the outside do, don't be surprised to see them take a tackle with the play-now traits like Penning, Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), or Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan).

Chris Olave (WR – Ohio State) Can't pass up the wide receiver position when talking about the first-round prospects. Olave tops that list with impressive testing and undoubtable film in the Big Ten. Other receivers like Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Drake London (USC) have been in conversations with the Cowboys previously, but it seems as is Olave fits the draft position at 24 just a bit more than the others.
6 / 24

Chris Olave (WR – Ohio State)

Can't pass up the wide receiver position when talking about the first-round prospects. Olave tops that list with impressive testing and undoubtable film in the Big Ten. Other receivers like Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Drake London (USC) have been in conversations with the Cowboys previously, but it seems as is Olave fits the draft position at 24 just a bit more than the others.

Boye Mafe (Edge – Minnesota) Another newcomer to the list is the late-riser Mafe who is firmly in the first-round conversation. With no Randy Gregory at the edge rusher spot and no true starter on the roster opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence, using a first-round pick on an edge is in play. Mafe tested off the charts and shows good bend off the edge with 15 career sacks and seven this past season.
7 / 24

Boye Mafe (Edge – Minnesota)

Another newcomer to the list is the late-riser Mafe who is firmly in the first-round conversation. With no Randy Gregory at the edge rusher spot and no true starter on the roster opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence, using a first-round pick on an edge is in play. Mafe tested off the charts and shows good bend off the edge with 15 career sacks and seven this past season.

Sam Williams (Edge – Ole Miss) If Dallas doesn't use a first-round pick on an edge rusher, Williams may be the first on their list on day two. There have been rumors circling over the last month over the connection between Dan Quinn and the Ole Miss star who had 12.5 sacks in 2021 and was a late riser up draft boards. His off the field questions have seemingly been answered which could help his value grow.
8 / 24

Sam Williams (Edge – Ole Miss)

If Dallas doesn't use a first-round pick on an edge rusher, Williams may be the first on their list on day two. There have been rumors circling over the last month over the connection between Dan Quinn and the Ole Miss star who had 12.5 sacks in 2021 and was a late riser up draft boards. His off the field questions have seemingly been answered which could help his value grow.

George Pickens (WR – Georgia) Same can be said for the wide receiver position, with plenty of options towards the top of the second round. If it wasn't for his torn ACL last summer, Pickens would be in the conversation as one of the top receivers in the class. Even with it, he is anticipated to be around the early part of the second round. It may be tough to see his slide, but a trade up isn't out of the question either.
9 / 24

George Pickens (WR – Georgia)

Same can be said for the wide receiver position, with plenty of options towards the top of the second round. If it wasn't for his torn ACL last summer, Pickens would be in the conversation as one of the top receivers in the class. Even with it, he is anticipated to be around the early part of the second round. It may be tough to see his slide, but a trade up isn't out of the question either.

John Metchie III (WR – Alabama) Much like Pickens, Metchie has seen his draft stock suffer with a recent ACL tear in the SEC title game this past season. The team leader in receptions and a second team All-SEC selection, Metchie is another receiver in a long line of Alabama-made pass catchers that will be successful at the professional level. If he slips to the 56th selection, he could be the perfect value.
10 / 24

John Metchie III (WR – Alabama)

Much like Pickens, Metchie has seen his draft stock suffer with a recent ACL tear in the SEC title game this past season. The team leader in receptions and a second team All-SEC selection, Metchie is another receiver in a long line of Alabama-made pass catchers that will be successful at the professional level. If he slips to the 56th selection, he could be the perfect value.

Christian Watson (WR – North Dakota State) Another repeat name on the list is Watson. Between his versatility as both a returner and an outside receiver that could be a force in the redzone, there are plenty of reasons why Dallas would be interested. His big-play ability could pair perfectly with Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. However, along with Penning, Dallas has not been known to take FCS prospects early in the weekend.
11 / 24

Christian Watson (WR – North Dakota State)

Another repeat name on the list is Watson. Between his versatility as both a returner and an outside receiver that could be a force in the redzone, there are plenty of reasons why Dallas would be interested. His big-play ability could pair perfectly with Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. However, along with Penning, Dallas has not been known to take FCS prospects early in the weekend.

Darian Kinnard (OG/OT – Kentucky) Dallas is likely to address their gaping holes on the offensive line with their first-round selection. If not, one of the names that have been on their radar since the beginning was Kinnard. A heavy run blocker who was thought to be a high pick early, has not seen his value shift much from the 40-to-90 range he settled into last month. Guard and tackle flex helps his case in Dallas as well.
12 / 24

Darian Kinnard (OG/OT – Kentucky)

Dallas is likely to address their gaping holes on the offensive line with their first-round selection. If not, one of the names that have been on their radar since the beginning was Kinnard. A heavy run blocker who was thought to be a high pick early, has not seen his value shift much from the 40-to-90 range he settled into last month. Guard and tackle flex helps his case in Dallas as well.

Abraham Lucas (OT – Washington State) Lucas would be a later option to fill the offensive line needs should they go in a different direction in the first and second rounds. An extremely experienced pass blocker and an underrated run blocker for the Cougars. He played a mixture of guard and tackle during his collegiate career but translates as a tackle early on in his career.
13 / 24

Abraham Lucas (OT – Washington State)

Lucas would be a later option to fill the offensive line needs should they go in a different direction in the first and second rounds. An extremely experienced pass blocker and an underrated run blocker for the Cougars. He played a mixture of guard and tackle during his collegiate career but translates as a tackle early on in his career.

Sean Rhyan (OL – UCLA)  Along the same lines as Lucas, Rhyan started at left tackle but has the agility and mobility to easily move to the interior depending on what team he ends up with. Because of his length and frame, he'll probably slot in better as a guard or right tackle to begin his career. Future starter in the NFL that could go anywhere from the late third round to the early fifth.
14 / 24

Sean Rhyan (OL – UCLA)

Along the same lines as Lucas, Rhyan started at left tackle but has the agility and mobility to easily move to the interior depending on what team he ends up with. Because of his length and frame, he'll probably slot in better as a guard or right tackle to begin his career. Future starter in the NFL that could go anywhere from the late third round to the early fifth.

DeMarvin Leal (IDL – Texas A&M) It's no secret that Dallas needs to beef up their run defense, but can they really spend another premium pick on an interior defensive lineman? Leal may be the middle ground from the talents like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, and the developmental prospects towards the bottom of the board. Has the traits to play now, but still has some growing to do.
15 / 24

DeMarvin Leal (IDL – Texas A&M)

It's no secret that Dallas needs to beef up their run defense, but can they really spend another premium pick on an interior defensive lineman? Leal may be the middle ground from the talents like Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia, and the developmental prospects towards the bottom of the board. Has the traits to play now, but still has some growing to do.

Logan Hall (IDL – Houston) Three-technique and edge rusher tweener. Dallas has had talks with the Central Texas native (Belton High School) about being a three-technique but would fit as a 3-4 edge rusher as well. Hall has done nothing but impress throughout the draft process with a great week in Mobile and a head-turning combine, with a 4.8 40-yard dash.
16 / 24

Logan Hall (IDL – Houston)

Three-technique and edge rusher tweener. Dallas has had talks with the Central Texas native (Belton High School) about being a three-technique but would fit as a 3-4 edge rusher as well. Hall has done nothing but impress throughout the draft process with a great week in Mobile and a head-turning combine, with a 4.8 40-yard dash.

Quay Walker (LB – Georgia) Another reported member of the 30-visit list. Walker was an easy second place in the Georgia linebacker rotation behind Nakobe Dean. He kept pace (easily) with the fastest moving defense in the country and led the charge at times too. Walker is nearly 6-foot-4 as well, so his ability to lay down a hammer is there as well when he has a full head of steam.
17 / 24

Quay Walker (LB – Georgia)

Another reported member of the 30-visit list. Walker was an easy second place in the Georgia linebacker rotation behind Nakobe Dean. He kept pace (easily) with the fastest moving defense in the country and led the charge at times too. Walker is nearly 6-foot-4 as well, so his ability to lay down a hammer is there as well when he has a full head of steam.

Jelani Woods (TE – Virginia) Dallas spent time this offseason franchise tagging Dalton Schultz, but there still isn't a long-term plan in the tight end room. Woods is a dream athlete at the position with a 6-foot-7 frame and 4.6 40-yard dash. Transfer from Oklahoma State who was recruited out of HS as a quarterback, but really blossomed with 600 yards and 8 touchdowns for Virginia in 2021.
18 / 24

Jelani Woods (TE – Virginia)

Dallas spent time this offseason franchise tagging Dalton Schultz, but there still isn't a long-term plan in the tight end room. Woods is a dream athlete at the position with a 6-foot-7 frame and 4.6 40-yard dash. Transfer from Oklahoma State who was recruited out of HS as a quarterback, but really blossomed with 600 yards and 8 touchdowns for Virginia in 2021.

Michael Clemons (Edge – Texas A&M) Late-round edge rushers that can step in and contribute are hard to find. Dallas may have thought that about Clemons who is projected to go early on day three and could really blossom into a future starter. Injuries stifled his early growth, but didn't stop him from becoming a three-year starter for the Aggies and a team captain for the 2021 season.
19 / 24

Michael Clemons (Edge – Texas A&M)

Late-round edge rushers that can step in and contribute are hard to find. Dallas may have thought that about Clemons who is projected to go early on day three and could really blossom into a future starter. Injuries stifled his early growth, but didn't stop him from becoming a three-year starter for the Aggies and a team captain for the 2021 season.

Brian Asamoah II (LB – Oklahoma) Unless Dallas goes with the early selections at linebacker like Dean or Lloyd, they'll still need some positional depth. Only four linebackers are currently under contract and two are just for the next season alone. Asamoah replaced Kenneth Murray at Oklahoma and continued to make plays throughout his career. A long way to go in the pros but could be an instant roster piece.
20 / 24

Brian Asamoah II (LB – Oklahoma)

Unless Dallas goes with the early selections at linebacker like Dean or Lloyd, they'll still need some positional depth. Only four linebackers are currently under contract and two are just for the next season alone. Asamoah replaced Kenneth Murray at Oklahoma and continued to make plays throughout his career. A long way to go in the pros but could be an instant roster piece.

Bryan Cook (DS – Cincinnati) With the safety position in good hands for the next few years, the later picks are where you'd see Dallas even look at one. That's where Cook may be one of the best value picks in the draft. Played over the top, in the box, in the slot, and tackled exceptionally well while wearing so many hats. A hard-hitter and high motor accompany his versatility, something Dan Quinn could fight for.
21 / 24

Bryan Cook (DS – Cincinnati)

With the safety position in good hands for the next few years, the later picks are where you'd see Dallas even look at one. That's where Cook may be one of the best value picks in the draft. Played over the top, in the box, in the slot, and tackled exceptionally well while wearing so many hats. A hard-hitter and high motor accompany his versatility, something Dan Quinn could fight for.

Cade Mays (IOL – Tennessee) Starting at the Senior Bowl, continuing through the combine, and now into draft week, Mays has been on the Dallas radar. He may not be the most exciting name on the list, but he even said during the Combine that his meeting went well. A depth piece on an offensive line that doesn't really have any, he'd be the perfect double-up candidate.
22 / 24

Cade Mays (IOL – Tennessee)

Starting at the Senior Bowl, continuing through the combine, and now into draft week, Mays has been on the Dallas radar. He may not be the most exciting name on the list, but he even said during the Combine that his meeting went well. A depth piece on an offensive line that doesn't really have any, he'd be the perfect double-up candidate.

Charlie Kolar (TE – Iowa State) Dallas may not want to spend a top 100 pick on a tight end. Either because of value, or because they believe Schultz is a long-term answer. That's where Kolar can come in. Leader on and off the field. Raved about by coaches and peers for work ethic and mindset. Great frame for the position and a good idea of how to be most effective during a route.
23 / 24

Charlie Kolar (TE – Iowa State)

Dallas may not want to spend a top 100 pick on a tight end. Either because of value, or because they believe Schultz is a long-term answer. That's where Kolar can come in. Leader on and off the field. Raved about by coaches and peers for work ethic and mindset. Great frame for the position and a good idea of how to be most effective during a route.

Jerome Ford (RB – Cincinnati) Dallas is still not in the running back market for this offseason as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are on their way back. But depth at the position is still in question with Rico Dowdle and Jaquan Hardy leading the way in that category. They're only reported to have met with a few tailbacks in Indianapolis. Ford was one of those names and could be used as a short-yardage back early in his career.
24 / 24

Jerome Ford (RB – Cincinnati)

Dallas is still not in the running back market for this offseason as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are on their way back. But depth at the position is still in question with Rico Dowdle and Jaquan Hardy leading the way in that category. They're only reported to have met with a few tailbacks in Indianapolis. Ford was one of those names and could be used as a short-yardage back early in his career.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

24 on 24: March Madness Feeling A Draft

As the NFL Draft is nearly a month away, we continue our series of analyzing 24 prospects for the Cowboys' 24th overall pick – on the 24th day of each month. Here's two dozen players who could be a good fit.

news

24 on 24: New Draft Names On The Horizon

Here are the 24 prospects that could be the right fit for Dallas as they stand on the 24th of February.

news

24 on 24: Early Look At Cowboys' Possible Draft Fits

With the Cowboys having the 24th pick in the upcoming draft, we take a very early look into possible fits. Starting today, we'll look at draft needs on the 24th day of each month, leading up to April.

Advertising