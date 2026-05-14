3 Points: Is KaVontae Turpin entering GOAT status as a kick returner?

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas -- It's the time of the offseason when the rubber begins meeting the road for the Dallas Cowboys. The biggest waves of free agency and the drama of the 2026 NFL Draft are now both in the rear view mirror, and the page now turns to OTAs, minicamp and the heated position battles awaiting players in training camp.

But before they turn the page to begin OTAs in early June, let's take a moment to dive into several key players on the current roster who either have plenty to prove, or have already proven plenty and are seeking the validation of a Super Bowl trophy.

Introducing the brand-new series "3 Points", and it continues with receiver / return specialist KaVontae Turpin.

3

Quick, name the best kick returners in the NFL history. If you said Devin Hester, you're probably not wrong. He was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and during his career, he was considered the most explosive, and dangerous return specialist of his time. It should be pointed out Hester was selected to four Pro Bowls.

Not to say Turpin is on that level, but let's not overlook the fact that he's already been selected to three Pro Bowls, more than Brian Mitchell (one) and the same as Josh Cribbs (three). Those are considered some of the best returners ever, along with Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been to four as well.

Again, this is more noteworthy than anything else. But if Turpin can once again build off the success he's had in the past, and break a few big returns especially in the big games, there's no reason why he can't get to four Pro Bowls himself. Who knows if that would even put him in the conversation as one of the best ever, but he definitely would have the accolades to be mentioned.

15.2 & 26.3

Here's a couple of numbers regarding Turpin's 2025 season, that saw a career-best in one stat and one of his worst in another. Let's start with the better of the two as Turpin set a personal-best in the receiving category, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. It's a stat has grown consistently for Turpin in each of his four years in the league. Last year, it was his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington that pushed the average up. But it also showed what kind of speed Turpin brings to the table.

On the flip side, Turpin's 26.3 yard average on kickoff returns is the lowest since his rookie year. Turpin led the NFL with a 33.5 average in 2024, but with so many returns last year because of the defense allowing so many points, Turpin couldn't maintain a lofty average this year. While Turpin set numerous franchise records in kickoff return and all-purpose yards, the average on kickoff returns can stand to improve, especially since his career average is 27.7.

Either way, Turpin is definitely a big-time weapon because of his speed. In some years we've seen it showcased more as a returner than a receiver. But it's safe to say the Cowboys are hoping to get him to an elite level in both aspects.

155

Only three times in Cowboys history as a player that weighed 155 pounds or less made a Pro Bowl. That would be KaVontae Turpin – all three times.

Yes, kind of an unusual stat but that's the type of player and career that Turpin has developed. If you're not going to be the biggest, you better be the fastest and Turpin has been that and more in his time with the Cowboys.