4-Part Deep Blue Documentary Series Begins Saturday With "Doomsday II"

The Dallas Cowboys will launch their 2017 Deep Blue documentary series on Saturday, August 12th at 6pm prior to the Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams preseason game. The episodes include "Doomsday II: The Dawn of America's Team", "Lett it Ride: The Leon Lett Story," "Own It: The Jerry Jones Story," and "Randy, Michael and Joey: The Domino Effect."

Deep Blue is an engaging documentary series focused on the rich history of the Dallas Cowboys. This series takes a deeper dive into stories to reveal the untold truths and emotions straight from the players, coaches and front office personnel who lived them. Each story is told in two ways: a 1-hour documentary and an interactive online experience on DallasCowboys.com.

The documentaries may be viewed on CBS 11 KTVT in Dallas/Ft. Worth. There will also be a live online simulcast for each documentary at the same time as the television broadcast, with the exception of Doomsday II: The Dawn of America's Team, which will stream online August 14th. The live streams may be viewed worldwide on DallasCowboys.com, Cowboys Mobile, Cowboys Now App for connected TV, Facebook, Periscope and YouTube. They may also be viewed on-demand by following the live stream at DallasCowboys.com/DeepBlue and on Cowboys Now.

Below is additional information on the individual episodes.

"Doomsday II: The Dawn of America's Team"

Air date: Saturday, August 12 on CBS 11 KTVT at 6pm

Even today, the Dallas defense of the late 1970s remains unmatched in Cowboys history. With stars like Randy White, Harvey Martin, Cliff Harris and "Hollywood" Henderson, the unit not only dominated the NFL to win the title in 1977, but also led the team to three Super Bowls in four years. In an era of fast times and high fun, the Cowboys ruled the city, enjoying their success both on the field and off. No one was bigger. No one was better. This was Doomsday II, the dawn of America's Team.

"Lett It Ride: The Leon Lett Story"

Air date: Saturday, August 19 on CBS 11 KTVT at 4pm

Handling adversity is oftentimes what defines a person. And no one has as much practice as Leon Lett. From overcoming tragedy as a teenager to infamous on-field bloopers that turned him into a celebrity for the wrong reasons, Lett overcame the odds – in more ways than one – to turn his life and career around in a way that has kept him around one of his greatest passions – the sport of football.

"Own It: The Jerry Jones Story"

Air date: Saturday, August 26 on CBS 11 KTVT at 5pm

From humble beginnings to a jacket of gold, Jerry Jones embarked on a journey that would re-define his life, his league and his legacy. This is a story of the heartache, the glory and the passion of the man behind the star.

"Randy, Michael and Joey: The Domino Effect"

Air date: Thursday, August 31 on CBS 11 KTVT at 5pm