5 To Know: Broaddus Evaluates Handful Of Top Safety Prospects

a pretty interception against Louisville playing out of center field…can pedal, turn and run…can really drive on the ball when it is in front of him…has the size to carry tight ends up the field and will fight them for the ball…did get beat out of the slot by a receiver on a back shoulder throw…not afraid to come up and take on linemen that pull…is a blow'em up type of tackler…will bring some violence and not afraid to take a shot at receivers when they cross the middle…if he has a weakness it is that he doesn't always wrap up…had this happen to him a couple of times against Duke which one of these misses resulted in a touchdown but did make an open field tackle against Arkansas State that did save a touchdown…you don't have to worry about him standing around piles.

* Matt Elam, 5-10, 202, Florida*

See him more as a strong safety type than that of a free...doesn't cover ground like Vaccaro of Texas or Cyprien of Florida International…just not a quick footed player…can be a step slow arriving in coverage…doesn't have that ability to pedal, turn and burst…plays much more in zone coverage than he does in man…can get a good jam when he gets his hands on the receiver…thought he showed good awareness finding the ball against Louisville…like Cyprien in that you will see him go for the big hit and not wrap up as a tackler and that will get him in trouble at times…missed a tackle in the hole that should have been a two yard gain but instead it went for more yards and a first down…had a shot at a sack against Texas A&M blitzing out of the slot and over ran Johnny Maziel …one of his best traits is his ability to create turnovers….is one of those players that is always ripping at the ball…like the fact that he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

D. J. Swearinger, 5-11, 210, South Carolina

Feisty player that is always trying to mix things up….can cover in the slot….quick footed player….nice reaction to slant on the goal line against Georgia…handled the bunch

formations well…picked up his man right off the snap…showed good awareness…quick transition from center field…also showed the ability to play from one hash to come all the way across the field and get in on coverage against Clemson…against LSU did an outstanding job of helping on the fade when there was a busted coverage by the corner and he was able to rally in coverage…ball skills, tipped a ball against Georgia that should have been intercepted…can play with his hands when around the line…is not the tackler of Vaccaro of Texas or Cyprien of Florida International….really runs hot and cold in that regard…you will see him tackle high and bulldog his guy to the ground or nicely wrap up in the hole…then you will see him be selective not getting in the mix…not afraid to go for a cheap shot.

Eric Reid, 6-2, 212, LSU