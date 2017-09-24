6 Days to Monday: Pass-Rush Help On The Way; Cards Have 4th-Quarter Edge?

The Cowboys find themselves in unfamiliar territory coming off such a one-sided loss to the Broncos last week. However, history shows this team has a history of bouncing back, even after some of the worst defeats. You have to go back to the 2006 season to find the last five losses in which the Cowboys were beaten by at least 25 points. But in all occasions, the Cowboys were able to get a victory the next week and in three instances, they were able to win at least two games. And it's not just 25 points or more. Looking at the last 10 games in which this team lost by at least 21, the Cowboys are 9-1 in the next game, with the only loss occurring in 2015 after a bye week.