Alabama, USC To Open 2016 Season At AT&T Stadium





IRVING, Texas – AT&T Stadium will continue to play a role at the epicenter of college football, as the venue announced another titillating matchup for its 2016 AdvoCare Cowboys Classic season opener.

The 2016 edition of the AdvoCare Cowboys Classic will pit Alabama against Southern California on Sept. 3, 2016, in a matchup of two of the most successful programs in college football history. The 2016 game will be the eighth annual AdvoCare Cowboys Classic and the eighth-straight year two of the sport's top programs have squared off within the confines of AT&T Stadium.

The eighth annual AdvoCare Cowboys Classic will mark the eighth-ever meeting between the Trojans and the Crimson Tide and the first regular season meeting since the 1970s, when they faced off four times between 1970 and 1978.

The tilt against the Trojans will mark Alabama's third appearance in the AdvoCare Cowboys Classic. The Crimson Tide defeated Michigan, 41-14, to open the 2012 season, and they are slated to face Wisconsin in the 2015 edition of the game. USC has never played at AT&T Stadium, but this will mark the Pac-12's third appearance in the AdvoCare Cowboys Classic. Both Oregon State and Oregon have appeared in the game, in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

College football fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area don't have to wait for those games, however, with plenty of major college football set to take place in AT&T Stadium this season.

The AdvoCare Cowboys Classic is slated for Aug. 30, with a matchup of defending national champion Florida State against Oklahoma State.

In addition to an exciting season opener, AT&T Stadium will play host to the dramatic close of the 2014 season. The championship game of the first-ever College Football Playoff will be decided Jan. 12, 2015, at AT&T Stadium, when the winners of the playoff's two semifinals advance to play in North Texas.