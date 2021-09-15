#DALvsLAR

All Of A Sudden, DE Depth Looking Thin

Sep 15, 2021 at 03:45 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive end is becoming an issue for this Week 2 road trip.

The Cowboys were already down one starter, as they wait to find out if Randy Gregory can return from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to their trip to L.A.

They were dealt another blow on Wednesday, as DeMarcus Lawrence exited practice with a foot injury and did not return.

The severity of Lawrence's injury isn't yet known, but it's a disconcerting bit of news for a pass rush that's awfully thin behind its two starters.

The Cowboys were already planning to lean on Dorance Armstrong if Gregory wasn't available. The fourth-year veteran played 27 snaps last week against Tampa Bay and tallied two tackles. Fellow backup Tarell Basham played 24 snaps and also finished with two tackles.

Bradlee Anae and Azur Kamara round out the defensive end depth chart, but neither has played much in the way of meaningful NFL football. After being inactive to start the season last week, Kamara has yet to appear in a regular season game.

This is obviously a fluid situation. With two practices left in the week, it feels premature to jump to conclusions, but the implication is pretty obvious. If Gregory can't get the negative COVID tests required to return to action, or if Lawrence has to miss some time – or worse, both – then the Cowboys will have their hands full trying to create pressure.

Given the strength of the Chargers' offensive line, not to mention the talent of reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert – that's quite a troubling proposition.

