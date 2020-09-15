Further Review: So What Really Happened in LA?

The build-up was incredible, not just for the Cowboys and Rams, but the start of the entire NFL season after what was a unique offseason.

However, the Cowboys didn't exactly live up to the hype, struggling on both offense and defense, and even some on special teams. All of that led to the Cowboys' 20-17 loss in Los Angeles.

Let's take a look back at what exactly happened against the Rams, analyzing what it all means moving forward.