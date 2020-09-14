Blake Jarwin Expected To Have ACL Surgery

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' fears were confirmed to be true on Monday.
After undergoing further evaluation upon the team's return from Los Angeles, Blake Jarwin is expected to have ACL surgery after injuring his knee against the Rams, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones confirmed Monday in an interview with 105.3 The Fan FM.
"It's pretty clear that Jarwin is unfortunately going to have to have his ACL repaired, and we all know what that means. Obviously a tough loss for us," Jones said.
The injury is expected to end Jarwin's 2020 season after just two quarters. The fourth-year pro entered the year with sky-high expectations, having assume the starting role from Jason Witten. Sadly, after just one reception for 12 yards, his knee buckled while he was breaking out of a route.
Obviously, the injury puts the Cowboys in quite a bind. Even with Jarwin manning the starting spot, the tight end position looked like one of the thinnest positions on this roster.
Dalton Schultz wasn't exactly inspiring in Jarwin's absence. The third-year tight end drew an offensive pass interference flag on a Cowboys' touchdown drive, and he also dropped two crucial passes.
Fellow backup Blake Bell played just eight snaps, while rookie Sean McKeon was a healthy scratch from the game day roster.
There will undoubtedly be questions about how the Cowboys address Jarwin's absence. In addition to the three other tight ends on the roster, Cole Hikutini is also on the team's practice squad.
"We were going a little heavy there before with McKeon and certainly it'll be his time to step up with Dalton and Bell obviously playing an even more important role going forward," Jones said. "And certainly look to keep our tight end numbers in place. We'll look to see what's out there at tight end as well."