Blake Jarwin Expected To Have ACL Surgery

Obviously, the injury puts the Cowboys in quite a bind. Even with Jarwin manning the starting spot, the tight end position looked like one of the thinnest positions on this roster.

Dalton Schultz wasn't exactly inspiring in Jarwin's absence. The third-year tight end drew an offensive pass interference flag on a Cowboys' touchdown drive, and he also dropped two crucial passes.

Fellow backup Blake Bell played just eight snaps, while rookie Sean McKeon was a healthy scratch from the game day roster.

There will undoubtedly be questions about how the Cowboys address Jarwin's absence. In addition to the three other tight ends on the roster, Cole Hikutini is also on the team's practice squad.