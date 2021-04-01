Updates: Jersey Numbers For 7 New Players

9:26 a.m. – The 2021 salary cap has been set at $182.5 million, according to NFL Media.

As expected, that's far below what the cap could have been before the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant league revenue loss in 2020. But the cap is slightly above this year's $180 million floor, and that's helpful for teams like the Cowboys that are expected to operate on tight budgets.

Also helpful: reaching a four-year deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, whose 2021 cap figure is expected to be $22.2 million, over $15 million less than the $37.7 million franchise tag the Cowboys would've had to budget for otherwise. The Cowboys did give Prescott the exclusive franchise tag Tuesday, but that's merely a temporary procedural move before he officially signs his new contract. The Cowboys have scheduled a press conference to announce the deal today.

Cap space is always a bit of a moving target, but the Cowboys now will have a much easier time not only getting under the cap by the start of the new league year next Wednesday, but also creating enough room to re-sign players on their roster, be active on some level in free agency and budget for their draft class. To add more space, they could choose to restructure contract(s) of select veteran players as they did last summer with DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, lowering players' base salaries by converting a large portion into signing bonus money that will accelerate into the cap in future years.

According to the NFLPA, the Cowboys carried $25.4 million in unused cap space into 2021, thanks in large part to those restructures.