As Expected, Romo Out 6-8 Weeks

Oct 26, 2010 at 07:54 AM

The Cowboys sent a release Tuesday afternoon, stating that quarterback Tony Romo indeed has a fractured left clavicle, but doesn't need surgery at this time.

Romo underwent additional evaluation and testing Tuesday morning, including a CT scan.
Romo is expected to miss 6-8 weeks of the season. A six-game absence would return Romo for the final four games of the season – Philadelphia, Washington, at Arizona and at Philadelphia, while an eight-week injury would get him back for the final two games.

The Cowboys have not stated whether Romo would stay on the 53-man roster during his injury.

Romo suffered the injury Monday night against the Giants when he was slammed to the ground by NY linebacker Michael Boley.  

