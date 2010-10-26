As Expected, Romo Out 6-8 Weeks

The Cowboys sent a release Tuesday afternoon, stating that quarterback Tony Romo indeed has a fractured left clavicle, but doesn't need surgery at this time.

Romo underwent additional evaluation and testing Tuesday morning, including a CT scan.

Romo is expected to miss 6-8 weeks of the season. A six-game absence would return Romo for the final four games of the season – Philadelphia, Washington, at Arizona and at Philadelphia, while an eight-week injury would get him back for the final two games.

The Cowboys have not stated whether Romo would stay on the 53-man roster during his injury.