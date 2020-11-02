#DALvsPHI

Assessing Ben DiNucci's Unlikely 1st Career Start

Nov 02, 2020 at 01:30 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Assessing-Ben-DiNucci’s-Unlikely-1st-Career-Start-hero
AP Photo/Chris Szagol

Ben DiNucci never expected to be in this position this season. Neither did the Cowboys.

Forced into starting duty for an injured Dak Prescott (IR; ankle) and Andy Dalton (concussion), the rookie quarterback did his best to keep the offense moving in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Eagles at a windy Lincoln Financial Field.

But the Cowboys failed to score a touchdown for the second consecutive game and gained just 265 total yards, the second lowest of the season behind last Sunday's 142 total yards in a 25-3 loss to Washington.

"We had a few good drives where we got past the 50 and then, one thing or another, we just kind of stalled out," DiNucci said.

Starting Sunday in his home state of Pennsylvania, DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, though a few attempts were close calls in tight coverage. He was sacked four times and fumbled twice, leading to 13 of the Eagles' 23 points, as the Cowboys continued to work through injuries on the offensive line.

The Cowboys tried to ease the pressure on the former James Madison star by establishing the run and calling some gadget plays early. A strong effort on defense kept the game close and allowed DiNucci to operate with some balance – a rarity for the offense this season given the number of second-half deficits.

"I thought he did some good things. You know, it was a tough contest for the young man," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "To come into his first opportunity for live action in the National Football League on Sunday Night Football, division game, obviously it's the continuity and consistency that you look for. I felt he did some really good things. He can make plays with his feet. He will continue to improve off of that."

DiNucci's mobility is one of his best strengths. He ran four times for 22 yards Sunday, including a 6-yard gain for a first down that pushed Dallas deeper into Eagles territory down 15-9 midway through the fourth quarter.

Five plays later, facing third-and-6 from the Eagles' 21, DiNucci lost his second fumble of the game on a strip-sack by T.J. Edwards and recovery/return for a touchdown by Rodney McLeod.

Replays showed a potential offsides by Philadelphia before the snap, but the play stood and the Cowboys never recovered from the 21-9 deficit.

"We thought it was offsides," McCarthy said. I haven't seen the video yet, so I don't have a comment on that. But in live action, I thought it was clearly offsides. That's why the ball was snapped early."

DiNucci wanted his first fumble back most: first quarter, second-and-7 from the Eagles' 7.

"I've just gotta trust myself and let the ball go," he said. "We've got points on the board. I've got to know that we've got at least three in the bank. We're already up 3-0. It's the second drive in the game, and our defense just forced a huge turnover early in the game. Just situational awareness that my guy's not there -- throw it away and live to see another play. That's totally my fault."

But Sunday undoubtedly was a challenging situation for the seventh-round pick, who didn't even have the benefit preseason game reps due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DiNucci became the 14th rookie in Cowboys history to start at quarterback and the first since Prescott started the 2016 season opener against the Giants. The record: 4-10 all-time.

The last Cowboys rookie to win with a complete start was former head coach Jason Garrett in 1993 against the Cardinals.

Time will tell if DiNucci gets another opportunity for the Cowboys (2-6) this season. Prescott is on IR following ankle surgery, but Dalton could be back as early as this week. McCarthy said Dalton was feeling "significantly better" Saturday as he continued through concussion protocol.

DiNucci will stay ready and learn from Sunday's experience.

"I'm just going to make sure that I keep preparing the right way," he said. "If it's me, I'll make sure that I'm ready to go, and if it's Andy I'll make sure that I'm ready to go as the backup."

Related Content

news

Eatman: Sadly, Just Decent QB Play Wins This Game

As expected, Ben DiNucci's first NFL start had its share of rough moments. But turns out, he wasn't much different than Philly's Carson Wentz, adding even more frustration to this 2020 season.
news

Cowboys Try Some Tricks To Jumpstart Offense

Down to their third-string rookie quarterback, the Cowboys had some tricks in the bag Sunday against the Eagles.
news

2 INTs Highlight Trevon Diggs' Best Game Yet

 Cornerbacks are supposed to have short memories, but Trevon Diggs shouldn't be in a hurry to forget this night.
news

Even In Defeat, Defense Shows Signs Of Life

The NFL isn't the place for moral victories, but this at least felt like a step in the right direction.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Couldn't Avoid Drive-Killers 

On five different occasions, the offense had too many negative plays to stall drives, wasting multiple scoring opportunities.
news

Updates: Lee's Return; Big Play From LVE; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall to Rival Eagles, 23-9

Timely defense and a number of trick plays aren't enough to help rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci as the Cowboys fall to the rival Eagles, 23-9
news

Keys to Victory: How Cowboys Can Get This Win  

Find out what Bucky Brooks says needs to happen for Dallas to beat the Eagles with rookie Ben DiNucci making his first NFL start.
news

Dalton Ruled Out vs. Philly; 2 Veterans Activated

The Cowboys have downgraded Andy Dalton (concussion) from doubtful to out of Sunday night's game at Philadelphia.
news

Spagnola: Let's See What This Rookie Can Do

Looks at the woeful history of Cowboys rookie quarterback debuts, and how the confident Ben DiNucci and his teammates can make that change.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Eagles

Two straight losses and now about to start a rookie quarterback? The Cowboys still have a shot at first place with a win over the Eagles Sunday night. Check out what the staff writers think will go down Sunday.

Advertising