2 INTs Highlight Trevon Diggs' Best Game Yet

If his confidence ever waivered, it didn't show. Two possessions later, Wentz rolled right out of the pocket and fired a missile to the end zone from the Dallas 34-yard line. The Eagles' veteran quarterback had been looking for first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor at the sideline – but he instead found Diggs, who managed to drag his shin down in the end zone to nab his first career interception.

"I knew I wasn't going to get my other feet because of my momentum, so I put my knee down," Diggs said. "It's just making a play on the ball, having awareness of where I'm at on the field."

Undaunted, Wentz tried his luck again at the start of the third quarter – and once again wound up as the guy getting victimized.

Diggs' second pick was arguably better than his first, as he tracked down the 50-yard lob over his right shoulder and hauled it in – while still having the wherewithal and return it out of the Dallas end zone to the 31-yard line.

These are the types of plays Diggs was capable of making during training camp – and the type of plays he says he feels comfortable making because of his background as a wide receiver.

"That's exactly what it was. I had seen the ball thrown and seen what angle it was going at, so it kind of took me back to my wide receiver abilities – being able to track the ball and things like that," he said.

Given his extensive history coaching in the NFL, McCarthy's own words carried some weight, as well.

"He's as good a young player as I've ever seen in my time in this league when the ball is in the air," he said.

It's not all going to be positive – not in a loss. Wentz would rebound to find Fulgham for a 9-yard touchdown, this one on another contested effort by Diggs.

All told, it was a fitting night to describe Diggs' season. He was targeted 10 times, allowing six catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. But the other four targets? Two pass breakups and the two interceptions.

Still, it was the best performance of the season for a rookie who has shown a lot of promise. And even if Diggs has a short memory about his own play, it sure seems like others are taking notice.