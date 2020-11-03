Further Review: What Really Happened in Philly

6 / 8

So, That Happened: While the intentional safety is rather rare, it's especially uncommon when trying to get the ball back. The Cowboys found themselves down 12 and facing fourth and long deep in their own territory. From the sideline, the coaches instructed the players to tell snapper L.P. Ladouceur to intentionally snap the ball over punter Chris Jones' head for a safety. That gave the Cowboys a shot to attempt another rare onside attempt as kicker Greg Zuerlein punted the ball straight up, creating a loose ball on the ground, that was ultimately covered by the Eagles to secure the win.