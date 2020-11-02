Cowboys Finalize Trade For DT Eli Ankou

Jones is referring to a deal that was first publicized on Friday, but wasn't official until now. The Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the Texans, though the deal was pending a COVID-19 test. The team has not disclosed the terms of the deal, but reports indicate that they sent a seventh-round pick to Houston as compensation.

This decision clearly seems to be about firming a weak spot, especially after the Cowboys' decision to release Dontari Poe last week.

Ankou has been in the league since 2017, spending time with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Indianapolis in addition to Houston. He spent training camp with Cleveland this season and was waived prior to the start of the regular season. Since then, he spent a month with the Colts before being claimed off waivers by the Texans.

All told, Ankou has appeared in 20 NFL games for three different clubs, registering 26 tackles and three sacks.

Plenty have questioned why the Cowboys would trade a draft pick for a player who has been subject to waivers twice this season. For a team that is startlingly thin at defensive tackle, though, a seventh-round pick might have been a worthwhile price to avoid paying for Ankou's services.

As far as any bigger moves, Jones didn't rule it out completely. But with the trade deadline just one day away, he seemed to suggest that the Cowboys are more interested in seeing how the young players on their roster can develop.