Barr, LVE: Cowboys D Wants to 'Clean Up' Errors

Anthony Barr, a former longtime linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings, is no stranger to combating the Lions as his rival in the NFC North. Having seemingly now found his stride with the Cowboys, he'll be key (both physically and mentally) in the fight to come against his once-familiar foe.

"[We] just have to grind it out," said Barr. "They're a hard-nosed football team. They run the football really well … It's given them a great opportunity to drop back for play-action passes.

"It'll be a great challenge for us on all three levels."

And the Lions have a head start on preparation for this matchup as they exit their bye week.

"They'll have some new things, for sure, some unscouted looks," Barr added.

Overall, it'll be about self-discipline by each player on Quinn's unit if they're to help Prescott and the offense try to iron out early hiccups with added possessions and possibly putting points on the board as well, and Vander Esch isn't naive to that reality.

But, by all accounts, the best is still to come from what has already proven to be one of the elite defenses in the NFL.

"I think we're developing, obviously," Vander Esch said. "I mean, I think we've taken strides here and there but like I said, I mean, we still got things to clean up. And I think that's obvious after the last game, too. So, everybody's just got to do the job and not try to do everybody else's or somebody else's job.