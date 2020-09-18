Behind the Line: 2 ATL Defenders To Worry About 

7 / 8

Defensive Strategy:

Raheem Morris quickly improved the Falcons' defense after taking the call sheet from Dan Quinn in the middle of the 2019 season. The former head coach kept the team's Cover 3 scheme in place but added his own twist on the playbook. Although the Falcons will play a ton of single-high safety coverage (man to man or zone), the former defensive back guru will mix in some other coverage to keep quarterbacks on their toes. With a frontline that features a disruptive pass rusher in the middle (Grady Jarrett) and an energetic playmaker on the edge (Dante Fowler), the Dirty Birds are capable of harassing passers in the pocket with minimal blitzing. Deion Jones provides back up as a menace in the middle with sideline to sideline playmaking ability. If the Falcons' young cornerback tandem (Isaiah Oliver/A.J.Terrell) holds up on the island, the scheme creates problems against the run (eight-man box) and pass (sticky man to man coverage) with chameleon tactics.