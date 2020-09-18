Bucky Brooks

Behind the Line: 2 ATL Defenders To Worry About

Sep 18, 2020
The Cowboys return home this week to face a Falcons team at AT&T Stadium, where there will be a few fans in attendance. That's certainly an upgrade from last week's game in LA in front of an empty stadium. Maybe the fans will help give the Cowboys some needed juice. This is a critical game for both teams as they both try to avoid an 0-2 start. Let's take a look at the matchup:

What makes Julio Jones so great? What two Falcons defenders could be a problem? And what's the key matchup this week? Bucky Brooks covers it all and more as he goes behind the line.

Who's the Guy… Julio Jones The No.1 receiver in football is capable of single-handedly taking over the game on the perimeter. Jones is the fastest player to reach 12,000 receiving yards and shattered Jerry Rice's record for most receiving yards through a player's first nine seasons. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound pass-catcher is a rare find at the position as a big-bodied playmaker with speed, explosiveness, and A-plus route-running ability. Jones is a rugged runner after the catch with the strength and physicality to run through tackles in traffic.
Don't Sleep On… Grady Jarrett The All-Pro defensive tackle doesn't garner national attention but he is arguably the best interior defender in the game outside of Aaron Donald. Jarrett is a shop wrecker at the point of attack with a combination of strength, power, and quickness that enables him to terrorize opponents at the point of attack. He has recorded 23 career sacks, including 7.5 in 2019, as a Falcons' primary rushing threat on the frontline. Following a strong performance against the Seahawks (five tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 QB hits), the Cowboys need to pay close attention to No.97 on game day.
Know His Name: Dante Fowler The Falcons upgraded their pass rush in the offseason with the acquisition of Fowler. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder is an energetic pass rusher with a power-based game that can overwhelm shaky offensive tackles. Fowler recorded 11.5 sacks in 2019 for the LA Rams and notched four tackles and a half-sack for the Dirty Birds in his debut against the Seahawks.
Under Pressure: Matt Ryan The former NFL MVP hasn't won a road game in September or October since Week 8, 2017. Despite Ryan averaging 300-plus yards (305.0) with a 13:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 101.4 passer rating during that span, the Falcons are 0-6 and maddeningly inconsistent on the road. With the Falcons' QB1 also owning the NFL's worst record (6-14) against non-divisional opponents since 2018, the pressure is squarely on Ryan's shoulders to step up his game in a critical early-season matchup.
Numbers Game: Julio Jones has the second-highest career receiving yards per game average (117.0) against the Cowboys in the Super Bowl Era (min. 4 games). Jones is one of only two players (Calvin Johnson, 130.5) to have 100-plus yards against the Cowboys in his career. Since 2019, the Cowboys have allowed just five 100-yard games to receivers but three of the five have come in their last six games.
Defensive Strategy: Raheem Morris quickly improved the Falcons' defense after taking the call sheet from Dan Quinn in the middle of the 2019 season. The former head coach kept the team's Cover 3 scheme in place but added his own twist on the playbook. Although the Falcons will play a ton of single-high safety coverage (man to man or zone), the former defensive back guru will mix in some other coverage to keep quarterbacks on their toes. With a frontline that features a disruptive pass rusher in the middle (Grady Jarrett) and an energetic playmaker on the edge (Dante Fowler), the Dirty Birds are capable of harassing passers in the pocket with minimal blitzing. Deion Jones provides back up as a menace in the middle with sideline to sideline playmaking ability. If the Falcons' young cornerback tandem (Isaiah Oliver/A.J.Terrell) holds up on the island, the scheme creates problems against the run (eight-man box) and pass (sticky man to man coverage) with chameleon tactics.
Matchup to Watch: A.J. Terrell and Isaiah Oliver vs. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup Targeting the Falcons' inexperienced corners could be a top priority for the Cowboys after watching the tandem surrender bomb after bomb to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Cooper and Gallup pose problems on the outside with their physicality, route running, and playmaking ability. Terrell and Oliver didn't back down from challenging the 'Hawks' receivers in press coverage despite a few hiccups. Against the Cowboys, the Falcons' young duo will need to weather the storm from a barrage of throws that could head in their direction.
Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the first regular season home game of the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 20th. Click HERE to buy your tickets now!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

