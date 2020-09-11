Bucky Brooks

Behind the Line: Griffen-Whitworth is Key Matchup

Sep 11, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Behind-the-Line-Griffen-Whitworth-is-Key-Matchup-hero

The Cowboys travel out to SoFi Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams' team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season. The Super Bowl LIII participants have undergone an extensive makeover this offseason but they're a talented bunch with enough star power on each side of the ball to re-emerge as playoff contenders. Let's take a look at the matchup:

Behind the Line: Griffen-Whitworth is Key Matchup

The Cowboys travel out to SoFi Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams' team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season.

Brooks_Bucky-HS20
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Who's the Guy: Aaron Donald Donald has amassed most sacks by a defensive tackle in his first six seasons in NFL history (72), while also registering the most sacks (33), QB hits (65) and tackles for loss (45) since 2018. As an ultra-athletic defender with outstanding first-step quickness and explosive power, he is a disruptive force capable of single-handedly taking over the game as a pass rusher or run defender from his defensive tackle spot.
1 / 8

Who's the Guy: Aaron Donald

Donald has amassed most sacks by a defensive tackle in his first six seasons in NFL history (72), while also registering the most sacks (33), QB hits (65) and tackles for loss (45) since 2018. As an ultra-athletic defender with outstanding first-step quickness and explosive power, he is a disruptive force capable of single-handedly taking over the game as a pass rusher or run defender from his defensive tackle spot.

Don't Sleep On… Jared Goff The former No.1 overall pick is a polarizing player in scouting circles but there's no denying his potential in Sean McVay's offense. Goff is 33-14 as a three-year starter under the young offensive wizard with a 82:35 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that span. Most impressive, he is 25-2 when he has a 90-plus passer rating in a game since 2017.
2 / 8

Don't Sleep On… Jared Goff

The former No.1 overall pick is a polarizing player in scouting circles but there's no denying his potential in Sean McVay's offense. Goff is 33-14 as a three-year starter under the young offensive wizard with a 82:35 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that span. Most impressive, he is 25-2 when he has a 90-plus passer rating in a game since 2017.

Know His Name: Cam Akers The Rams' second-round pick could get the nod to replace Todd Gurley in the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder impressed scouts with his vision, balance, and body control as a runner-receiver at Florida State. Akers could give the Rams' offense a spark as a multi-purpose threat out of the backfield.
3 / 8

Know His Name: Cam Akers

The Rams' second-round pick could get the nod to replace Todd Gurley in the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 217-pounder impressed scouts with his vision, balance, and body control as a runner-receiver at Florida State. Akers could give the Rams' offense a spark as a multi-purpose threat out of the backfield.

Under Pressure: Troy Hill The $100 Million Man Jalen Ramsey is unquestionably one of the premier cover corners in the league. But his presence will force offensive coordinators to target the Rams' other cornerback frequently to move the ball through the air. Hill has been a solid starter on the island but weathering the storm from a barrage of throws in his direction could make the sixth-year pro succumb to the pressure.
4 / 8

Under Pressure: Troy Hill

The $100 Million Man Jalen Ramsey is unquestionably one of the premier cover corners in the league. But his presence will force offensive coordinators to target the Rams' other cornerback frequently to move the ball through the air. Hill has been a solid starter on the island but weathering the storm from a barrage of throws in his direction could make the sixth-year pro succumb to the pressure.

Numbers Game: Since acquiring Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' pass defense only allowed 55 completions on 114 pass attempts, five touchdowns, and a 79.5 passer rating with six interceptions on passes of 10-plus air yards. Last year, Dak Prescott finished tied for 3rd with 18 pass touchdowns on throws of 10-plus air yards while posting a 58.6% completion rate and a 13.0 yards per attempt average on those throws.
5 / 8

Numbers Game:

Since acquiring Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' pass defense only allowed 55 completions on 114 pass attempts, five touchdowns, and a 79.5 passer rating with six interceptions on passes of 10-plus air yards. Last year, Dak Prescott finished tied for 3rd with 18 pass touchdowns on throws of 10-plus air yards while posting a 58.6% completion rate and a 13.0 yards per attempt average on those throws.

Offensive Strategy: The Rams' offense is guided by Kevin O'Connell with heavy influence from Sean McVay. The team utilizes a variation of the stretch-bootleg scheme popularized by Mike and Kyle Shanahan to create explosive plays on the ground and through the air via play-action. The outside zone play is the bread-and-butter of the running game with the offensive line operating like elephants in a parade with the running back looking for a crease in the defense. The misdirection play-action passing game utilizes deception to lull defenders to sleep to create big-play opportunities for wide receivers on double moves and deep crossing routes. With a collection of precise route runners in the stable, the Rams' offense has explosive potential when the complementary tactics are working.
6 / 8

Offensive Strategy:

The Rams' offense is guided by Kevin O'Connell with heavy influence from Sean McVay. The team utilizes a variation of the stretch-bootleg scheme popularized by Mike and Kyle Shanahan to create explosive plays on the ground and through the air via play-action. The outside zone play is the bread-and-butter of the running game with the offensive line operating like elephants in a parade with the running back looking for a crease in the defense.

The misdirection play-action passing game utilizes deception to lull defenders to sleep to create big-play opportunities for wide receivers on double moves and deep crossing routes. With a collection of precise route runners in the stable, the Rams' offense has explosive potential when the complementary tactics are working.

Defensive Strategy: Brandon Staley takes over a defense previously run by ex-Cowboys' head coach Wade Phillips. He will build upon the aggressive scheme by adding some tricks (multiple coverage scheme) that he learned as an apprentice under Vic Fangio in Denver. Under the Phillips, the Rams were a man-heavy defense that relied on the cornerbacks to hold up in a single-high safety defense. Staley will incorporate more zones and zone pressures to create hesitancy and confusion in the mind of the quarterback. The uncertainty could lead to more turnovers due to errant or hurried passes from the pocket. Additionally, the increased reliance on zone concepts will put more eyes in the backfield to better contain the running game.
7 / 8

Defensive Strategy:

Brandon Staley takes over a defense previously run by ex-Cowboys' head coach Wade Phillips. He will build upon the aggressive scheme by adding some tricks (multiple coverage scheme) that he learned as an apprentice under Vic Fangio in Denver. Under the Phillips, the Rams were a man-heavy defense that relied on the cornerbacks to hold up in a single-high safety defense. Staley will incorporate more zones and zone pressures to create hesitancy and confusion in the mind of the quarterback. The uncertainty could lead to more turnovers due to errant or hurried passes from the pocket. Additionally, the increased reliance on zone concepts will put more eyes in the backfield to better contain the running game.

Matchup to Watch: Andrew Whitworth vs. Everson Griffen The Rams are relying on a 38-year old offensive tackle on the decline to protect the blind-side of their franchise quarterback. Whitworth's limited mobility could create a number of big-play opportunities for Griffen off the edge. The veteran pass rusher is an energetic force off the edge with a combination of speed, quickness, and explosiveness that could overwhelm the aging pass protector. If Griffen gets enough at-bats as a pass rushers in obvious passing situations, it's only a matter of time before he hits a home run for the Cowboys.
8 / 8

Matchup to Watch: Andrew Whitworth vs. Everson Griffen

The Rams are relying on a 38-year old offensive tackle on the decline to protect the blind-side of their franchise quarterback. Whitworth's limited mobility could create a number of big-play opportunities for Griffen off the edge. The veteran pass rusher is an energetic force off the edge with a combination of speed, quickness, and explosiveness that could overwhelm the aging pass protector. If Griffen gets enough at-bats as a pass rushers in obvious passing situations, it's only a matter of time before he hits a home run for the Cowboys.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

How The Cowboys Win: Fast Starts & Pass Rush
news

How The Cowboys Win: Fast Starts & Pass Rush

The Cowboys travel out to SoFi Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams' team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season. 
Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means
news

Bucky Brooks: What The LB Position Switch Means

Mike Nolan has been pretty tight-lipped about the Cowboys' defensive approach in 2020.
Bucky Brooks: Griffen Has Game-Changing Ability
news

Bucky Brooks: Griffen Has Game-Changing Ability

As an electric pass rusher with outstanding snap count anticipation and first-step quickness, he is a perfect fit as an RDE in the Cowboys' base or nickel packages.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Rookie QB
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Rookie QB

Here's a full scouting report on the rookie quarterback, who could make the Cowboys keep three quarterbacks on the roster yet again.
Brooks: Expect Cowboys To Use Some 3-4 Looks
news

Brooks: Expect Cowboys To Use Some 3-4 Looks

Since Mike McCarthy named Mike Nolan as his defensive coordinator, the focus has been on which scheme would the veteran coach employ with the Cowboys.
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Daryl Worley
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Daryl Worley

Even after drafting two cornerbacks, the Cowboys still had the need to add veteran Daryl Worley. Check out his full scouting report, which shows he could be an option to help the secondary at safety as well.
Bucky Brooks: Erving Can Play All 5 O-Line Spots
news

Bucky Brooks: Erving Can Play All 5 O-Line Spots

More than six years of experience, Cameron Erving brings versatility. The Cowboys signed him because he can play tackle, guard and center. Here's a detailed scouting report.
Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 
news

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

While newly-drafted center Tyler Biadasz comes from the same school as Travis Frederick, his scouting report suggests a different type of player in the middle. 
Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Andy Dalton

The Cowboys are adding some experience to the quarterback room in veteran Andy Dalton. Our Bucky Brooks breaks down the tape on Dalton from this past season.
Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism
news

Bucky Brooks: CB Robinson Has Rare Athleticism

"Robinson is an intriguing guy. He's little underrated but he's big, physical and fast. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He's raw but he has the tools to be a starter down the road."
Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability
news

Bucky Brooks: Gallimore Has Size & Rush Ability

Stopping the run is usually the first priority of a defensive tackle. But third-round pick Neville Gallimore has some rare pass-rush moves for a 300-pounder, something that is detailed in Bucky Brooks' scouting report.

Advertising