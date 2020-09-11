Behind the Line: Griffen-Whitworth is Key Matchup

6 / 8

Offensive Strategy:

The Rams' offense is guided by Kevin O'Connell with heavy influence from Sean McVay. The team utilizes a variation of the stretch-bootleg scheme popularized by Mike and Kyle Shanahan to create explosive plays on the ground and through the air via play-action. The outside zone play is the bread-and-butter of the running game with the offensive line operating like elephants in a parade with the running back looking for a crease in the defense.

The misdirection play-action passing game utilizes deception to lull defenders to sleep to create big-play opportunities for wide receivers on double moves and deep crossing routes. With a collection of precise route runners in the stable, the Rams' offense has explosive potential when the complementary tactics are working.