Behind the Line: Griffen-Whitworth is Key Matchup

The Cowboys travel out to SoFi Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams' team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season. The Super Bowl LIII participants have undergone an extensive makeover this offseason but they're a talented bunch with enough star power on each side of the ball to re-emerge as playoff contenders. Let's take a look at the matchup:
The Cowboys travel out to SoFi Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams' team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season.