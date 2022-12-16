Blue Chips: Jags' Offense Loaded With Elite Players

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, let's identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current blue-chip players for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence, QB: The former No.1 overall pick is starting to play like a top 5 quarterback under the tutelage of Doug Pederson. Lawrence is in the middle of a scintillating five-game run in which he has posted a passer rating of at least 100.0 in four of those contests while compiling a 10:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that span. Coming off of his third 300-yard game of the season, the second-year pro is brimming with confidence as he directs a Jaguars' offense that has big play potential.

Travis Etienne, RB: The second-year pro is a budding star as a versatile running back with outstanding skills as a runner-receiver. Etienne has amassed 1,028 scrimmage yards and produced ten big plays (runs or receptions of 20-plus yards) as the focal point of the Jaguars' offense. Given his explosive potential on the perimeter, the Cowboys must always be aware of his whereabouts to neutralize his impact as a big play threat.

Christian Kirk, WR: The Jaguars' leading receiver is a crafty route runner with excellent balance and body control. Kirk routinely wins his one-on-one matchups utilizing an assortment of releases and top-of-the-route maneuvers to create separation down the field. As the Jaguars' No.1 option in the passing game, the fifth-year pro is a reliable chain mover with sneaky big-play skills.

Evan Engram, TE: The mismatch creator is coming off of a monster game (11 catches, 162 receiving yards, and two scores) that showcased his ability to find space behind linebackers and safeties. Engram's speed, quickness and agility create problems for defenders in man coverage, while his instincts and awareness enable him to find open windows in the zone. If the Cowboys overcommit to the Jaguars' other playmakers, the former Pro Bowler could put up big numbers as the primary pass catcher.

Zay Jones, WR: Despite occupying the WR3 role, Jones is a key contributor to the Jaguars' offense as a possession receiver. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is a sneaky route runner with tricks that can tie up defenders in space. If Lawrence needs a critical play on third down or in the red zone, the ball routinely goes to No.7 on a cleverly designed intermediate route or WR screen.

Foye Oluokon, LB: The Jaguars' leading tackler is a sideline-to-sideline pursuer with outstanding instincts and diagnostic skills. How well Oluokon fares as a box defender could determine whether the Jaguars can slow down a dangerous ground attack.