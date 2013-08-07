Bernadeau Not Bothered By Team's Interest In Guards

OXNARD, Calif. – Guard Mackenzy Bernadeau isn't going to worry about what other offensive linemen may get signed.

He knows about the Brandon Moore situation and how the Cowboys are looking for help on the interior, but he understands why and is more focused on becoming a player the team can count on.

"I'm motivated just from myself," Bernadeau said. "Teams have got to do what they've got to do to get better. The coaching staff, personnel staff, they know what they have to do. I'm motivated to try to be the best guard that I can be. I want to be the best guard in the league, so I've just got to continue to work at that."


The Cowboys lost guard Nate Livings to minor knee surgery, and Bernadeau is just working his way back in from injury. He admits that there's still some pain in his hamstring, but he said there haven't been any setbacks and he's going to continue moving forward as long as he keeps feeling better.

He's not sure if the Cowboys are going to play him against the Raiders, calling his status right now up in the air. But he's felt relatively healthy since returning to practice and working his way in with the starting group.

"They threw me in there with the ones and the twos, so I have to work with getting the reps with the guys next to me," he said. "I have faith. I want to be a starting guard.

He also said he's fine with any moves the Cowboys make to help the team in its current state.

"It's the business of the league, but at the same time, we are beat up on the inside of the interior line," Bernadeau said. We definitely need some depth there."

Bernadeau has full confidence in the guys who are healthy and playing right now. That includes himself, and now it's about being able to stay on the field and demonstrating he deserves a starting spot.

The Cowboys may be looking at other veteran guards, but Bernadeau doesn't think the coaching staff has lost faith in him.

"I don't think of it like that at all," Bernadeau said. "I'm confident in my ability and what I can do."

