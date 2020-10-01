Better Communication Will Be Key For Cowboys

"In defense especially, communication is everything when you talk about being there for your brother," said Jaylon Smith. "We got to help each other out. Just because you do your job, there's more you could do to help the man that's next to you."

It hasn't been all bad. After a debacle of a first half, the Cowboys rebounded to limit Russell Wilson to 55 passing yards up until Seattle's game-winning drive. That sounds a lot like a moral victory, but it's at least encouraging that there has been progress – assuming they can account for the massive lapses in coverage.

To that end, Worley said it's something that should come with more time on task. The fifth-year veteran was sure to credit Russell Wilson as the top-tier quarterback he is, but he added that many of the Cowboys' biggest problems were self-inflicted last week.

"We didn't feel like it was really scheme-type things that beat us," he said. "Just things within our own scheme that we need to pick up on, make the right corrections and going forward we won't make the same mistakes."

It's fair if no one wants to take that at face value. The Cowboys also suffered a coverage bust in Week 2 against Atlanta, allowing Hayden Hurst an uncontested touchdown from 42 yards out. It's clearly a work in progress.

Again, Worley said that's something that will improve over time. It's been well-documented that the defense is transitioning to an entirely new scheme. Two of their longest-tenured starters, Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie, are also on injured reserve.

Despite all of that, Worley said the Cowboys are unfazed. Regardless of prior results, each week in the NFL is a new opportunity. As close as the Cowboys have been to pulling out a win in each of their losses, some minor corrections could go a long way.