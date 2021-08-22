Big Week Ahead For The Backup QB Competition

"I've been around him for five years, pretty much, so it's definitely a comfort level," Rush said. "You get a good flow of how he calls the game, kind of what's coming next."

Now, what's next with the backup QB competition?

The Cowboys have one more preseason game next Sunday against Jacksonville. McCarthy has already said Prescott will not play because the final preseason game is typically reserved for players competing for final roster spots.

It's final impression time for Gilbert, Rush and DiNucci, who are not only competing against each other but outside the roster, too. The Cowboys have made no secret that they'll continue to keep an eye out for more competition at the position in free agency.

McCarthy was asked if he's seen enough evidence that Gilbert or Rush will win the No. 2 spot at the end of preseason.