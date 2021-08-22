Why Amari Cooper Felt The "Need" For Game Reps

"It went well. I felt good," Cooper said Saturday night. "This was the first time I really needed those reps before the first game."

Cooper said he wasn't worried about sitting out too long between meaningful games, but he said the actual playing time should prepare him the season opener against the world champs.

"I wouldn't say I'm rusty, I would say I haven't played in a long time. I haven't ran routes against somebody in a long time," Cooper said. "This was my third time to have the pads on since January. Not rust, I needed to get that feel of competing before it actually matters."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was more than pleased by the work Cooper got in the game, coupled by the practice snaps in the week leading up to Saturday.

"Amari's had a great week of practice. Just to really get him back in there was the point," McCarthy said. "Frankly, we just played Amari, Michael, and CeeDee the first two series, just wanted to get them approximately 10 to 12 snaps."

Cooper was able to run a few routes, but had no receptions and wasn't even credited with an official target.

Still, it was the work that was satisfying enough.