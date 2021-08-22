Quinn, Watkins Miss Game Due To COVID Protocols

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins will not participate in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. Both men left AT&T Stadium earlier Saturday out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL's COVID-related protocols, the Cowboys announced.

Quinn and Watkins will be reevaluated by the Cowboys' medical staff Sunday.

To date, the vaccination rate for the Cowboys' player roster is 93%, while 100% of the team's football staff is fully vaccinated.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Quinn and Watkins entered the league's COVID-19 protocol about 90 minutes before kickoff Saturday.

"They're still in protocol and there are a number of steps that are part of the protocol," McCarthy said. "So with that we'll continue to move forward. We're just being extremely cautious and we'll do so moving forward."

Watkins, signed in the offseason after four years with the Texans, has mostly been in the starting lineup on the Dallas defense in training camp.