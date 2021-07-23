Blake Jarwin Pleased To Meet Day 1 Goal

It's an encouraging end result, but it's thanks to a grueling process that Jarwin – and a lot of the Cowboys' roster – underwent during the past year, when no one was watching. Due to the unprecedented rash of injuries that faced the team last season, Jarwin was one of many starters who spent their offseason working with Britt Brown, the Cowboys' associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation.

"I stayed through it from the beginning of OTAs I was hitting it pretty hard, and all through the summer when the guys were off I was up there grinding it out with Britt," Jarwin said. "That was kind of the plan to make sure I was ready for today."

Given that Jarwin was joined in the rehab program by cornerstone players like Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, among others, it's no surprise Brown's importance this offseason was highlighted by Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when he was detailing the team's injury status heading into training camp.

"I think that speaks volumes for our training staff, our strength and conditioning staff," McCarthy said. "Britt Brown, we actually recognized him in a team meeting, and the reason why I am telling you that is -- this is going to piss him off that I put this out in the media -- but he did an incredible job."

It is still a process, though. Jarwin is starting with a smaller rep count, and he'll work his way up as the Cowboys work through almost six weeks of training camp. He won't be alone in that. Other players returning from injury are working on plans of their own, and not everyone is available to take the field just yet.

But when that happens, no one on the Cowboys' offense is shying away from the possibilities.

"I think we can be one of the best. I know that our quarterback, our leader of the team, has high expectations," Jarwin said. "He's setting a standard that's pretty high for us, and we're going to chase it. It's our job to maintain that standard every day. We're excited for it, we're up for the challenge."

That will all come in due time. The pads don't even come on until next week. But the initial goal has been hit. Given the road that Jarwin has been down since Week 1 of last season, that's an encouraging place to start.