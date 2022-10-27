Big Facts: Dominating Ground Games

Following a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 7, the Cowboys' four-game battle with the NFC North continues in Week 8. Dallas (5-2) takes on a momentum-driven Chicago Bears (3-4) bunch who just tallied an upset win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Dallas enters with some added help in the run defense by trading for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. An arrival that comes at a welcome time as Chicago enters as the top rushing offense in the NFL. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.