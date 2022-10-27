Big Facts

Big Facts: Dominating Ground Games

Oct 27, 2022
Kyle Youmans

Following a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 7, the Cowboys' four-game battle with the NFC North continues in Week 8. Dallas (5-2) takes on a momentum-driven Chicago Bears (3-4) bunch who just tallied an upset win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Dallas enters with some added help in the run defense by trading for defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. An arrival that comes at a welcome time as Chicago enters as the top rushing offense in the NFL. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Sunday's Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

Eberflus' Cowboys Connection Matt Eberflus returns to Dallas for the first time as a head coach after serving as the linebackers coach from 2011 to 2017. In his final two seasons with the team, the Cowboys tallied the top rushing defense in the NFL in 2016 and was top 10 in total defense in 2017.
Eberflus' Cowboys Connection

Matt Eberflus returns to Dallas for the first time as a head coach after serving as the linebackers coach from 2011 to 2017. In his final two seasons with the team, the Cowboys tallied the top rushing defense in the NFL in 2016 and was top 10 in total defense in 2017.

Chicago Cubs? In their Week 1 matchup against San Francisco, the Bears played a league-high 11 rookies which was two more than the next-highest Cowboys and Giants did with 9. The youth on the roster is also compounded by eight new starters across the offense (3) and defense (5). Additionally, rookie left tackle Braxton Jones became just the sixth lineman since 1991 to start in Week 1 during their rookie season after being drafted in the fifth round or later.
Chicago Cubs?

In their Week 1 matchup against San Francisco, the Bears played a league-high 11 rookies which was two more than the next-highest Cowboys and Giants did with 9. The youth on the roster is also compounded by eight new starters across the offense (3) and defense (5). Additionally, rookie left tackle Braxton Jones became just the sixth lineman since 1991 to start in Week 1 during their rookie season after being drafted in the fifth round or later.

Tremendous Turpin KaVontae Turpin's 63-yard kickoff return against Philadelphia and his 52-yard punt return against Detroit, making him the first Cowboy to have two 50-yard returns in the same season since Ryan Switzer in 2017. Prior to the later slate of games in Week 7, Turpin's 52-yarder was the longest punt return in the NFL season before Atlanta's Avery Williams charted a 56-yard return.
Tremendous Turpin

KaVontae Turpin's 63-yard kickoff return against Philadelphia and his 52-yard punt return against Detroit, making him the first Cowboy to have two 50-yard returns in the same season since Ryan Switzer in 2017. Prior to the later slate of games in Week 7, Turpin's 52-yarder was the longest punt return in the NFL season before Atlanta's Avery Williams charted a 56-yard return.

4 in the Top 3 Dak Prescott needs just 277 yards to pass Hall of Famer Roger Staubach for third on the Cowboys all-time passing yards list. Currently, Prescott has thrown for 22,424 and Staubach finished his legendary career with 22,700. The only quarterbacks that sit higher on the list are Tony Romo (34,183) and Troy Aikman (32,942).
4 in the Top 3

Dak Prescott needs just 277 yards to pass Hall of Famer Roger Staubach for third on the Cowboys all-time passing yards list. Currently, Prescott has thrown for 22,424 and Staubach finished his legendary career with 22,700. The only quarterbacks that sit higher on the list are Tony Romo (34,183) and Troy Aikman (32,942).

The Great Gallup With 12 receiving yards on Sunday, Michael Gallup would become just the fifth Cowboys receiver to record over 3,000 receiving yards in his first 60 career games. He'd join Bob Hayes, Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson as the only receivers to hit the mark that early in their career.
The Great Gallup

With 12 receiving yards on Sunday, Michael Gallup would become just the fifth Cowboys receiver to record over 3,000 receiving yards in his first 60 career games. He'd join Bob Hayes, Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson as the only receivers to hit the mark that early in their career.

20th Anniversary for 22 Thursday, October 26 marks the 20th anniversary of Emmitt Smith breaking Walter Payton's all-time rushing record. Smith finished with 18,355 rushing yards throughout his career, surpassing the legendary Bears running back and his previous total of 16,726 on October 26, 2002.
20th Anniversary for 22

Thursday, October 26 marks the 20th anniversary of Emmitt Smith breaking Walter Payton's all-time rushing record. Smith finished with 18,355 rushing yards throughout his career, surpassing the legendary Bears running back and his previous total of 16,726 on October 26, 2002.

Elliott is Still Eating Following his two rushing touchdowns against Detroit in Week 7, Ezekiel Elliott is tied with Jason Witten for the fifth-most touchdowns in Cowboys history. Elliott and Witten's 72 touchdowns trail only Emmitt Smith (164), Tony Dorsett (86), Bob Hayes (76), and Dez Bryant (75).
Elliott is Still Eating

Following his two rushing touchdowns against Detroit in Week 7, Ezekiel Elliott is tied with Jason Witten for the fifth-most touchdowns in Cowboys history. Elliott and Witten's 72 touchdowns trail only Emmitt Smith (164), Tony Dorsett (86), Bob Hayes (76), and Dez Bryant (75).

Rushing Onto the Scene Back in 2016, Ezekiel Elliott tallied 140 rushing yards on 30 carries in a 31-17 win over the Bears. It marked Elliott's first ever 100-yard game of his young NFL career. It also sparked a span of four straight games of finishing over the century mark, still the longest such streak in his career.
Rushing Onto the Scene

Back in 2016, Ezekiel Elliott tallied 140 rushing yards on 30 carries in a 31-17 win over the Bears. It marked Elliott's first ever 100-yard game of his young NFL career. It also sparked a span of four straight games of finishing over the century mark, still the longest such streak in his career.

Bears That Can Run Chicago leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,267 through the first seven weeks of the season. It's the first time Chicago has led the league in rushing this deep into a season since 1990, a rushing attack led by 4-time pro bowler Neal Anderson. Khalil Herbert is running for 6.2 yards per carry, the best mark by a player in the NFL with at least 60 carries this season.
Bears That Can Run

Chicago leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,267 through the first seven weeks of the season. It's the first time Chicago has led the league in rushing this deep into a season since 1990, a rushing attack led by 4-time pro bowler Neal Anderson. Khalil Herbert is running for 6.2 yards per carry, the best mark by a player in the NFL with at least 60 carries this season.

Another Parsons Prize Upon further review, the NFL rewarded Micah Parsons with a second sack against the Lions on Sunday. With that correction, Parsons now has seven career multi-sack performances in his first 24 career games, more than any other NFL player since sacks became official in 1982. Second on the list is former Cowboy Aldon Smith, who had seven multi-sack totals in his first 25 games.
Another Parsons Prize

Upon further review, the NFL rewarded Micah Parsons with a second sack against the Lions on Sunday. With that correction, Parsons now has seven career multi-sack performances in his first 24 career games, more than any other NFL player since sacks became official in 1982. Second on the list is former Cowboy Aldon Smith, who had seven multi-sack totals in his first 25 games.

