Blue Chips: Who Are The Guys Besides Rodgers?

If you ask old school scouts what is required to field a championship contender, they will quickly tell you that it takes eight to twelve blue-chip players to compete for a title. This premise has been the standard for general managers around the league and I rely on it to help me identify the players to watch on game day.

With that in mind, let's identify the players to watch on the Cowboys' next opponent. Here's a quick report on the current blue-chip players for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers, QB: The four-time MVP is not playing up to his standards, but he remains a dangerous playmaker with the capacity to throw up a 300-yard game when he is in a groove. Although Rodgers has shown signs of slippage, the veteran has the experience and expertise to win games with a supporting cast full of rookies and newcomers.

Aaron Jones, RB: The all-star running back can produce big plays as a runner-receiver on the edges. Jones is an explosive jitterbug with the speed, quickness, and wiggle to outrun or outmaneuver defenders on the edges. If No.33 gets the ball in space, he can take it the distance from anywhere on the field.

AJ Dillon, RB: The super-sized running back is the sledgehammer that adds a physical dimension to the Packers' offense. Dillion's combination of size, strength, and power tests the courage and toughness of defenders tasked with tackling the rugged runner in the hole.

Allen Lazard, WR: The Packers' No.1 wideout is a consistent chain mover with sticky hands and superb ball skills. Lazard is not a burner but he is a reliable playmaker who capably anchors the passing game at the team's underrated WR1.

Preston Smith, EDGE: As a blue-collar defender with a non-stop motor and competitive spirit, Smith outworks opponents on the edges. Although the veteran lacks elite speed and quickness, he finds a way to get it done when facing favorable one-on-one matchups.

De'Vondre Cambell, LB: The Packers' leading tackler displays exceptional instincts and diagnostic skills as a sideline-to-sideline defender. As a rangy playmaker with a knack for finding the ball, Campbell sets the tone for a defense that has shown elite potential at times this season.

Quay Walker, LB: The ultra-athletic rookie defender has quickly made his mark as a disruptive force for the Packers. Walker excels as a "hit, run and chase" defender given the freedom to flow to the ball without obstruction. if the rookie gets a free run to the ball, the first-year pro could create a splash play that alters the game.