Broaddus: Tight Ends Don't Impress, But Burton Intrigues





What was disappointing was that only Jace Amaro managed to make it through the entire session. Ebron ran a poor 40 by his standards and injured himself. Seferian-Jenkins never saw the field with some medical questions from the staff that prevented him from being out there. So from a scouting perspective, it was a rough day in evaluating the top players. You can even include Troy Niklas in this group as, like his Notre Dame teammate Zack Martin, he chose not to run the 40 yard dash.

I did like the way that Amaro caught the ball and was working in and out through the drills. There was little question that he was going to be able to do that. What did work for me was when he had opportunities to work more down the field. When you study him at Texas Tech, you do see some down the field work but the majority of it is underneath with crosses and drags.

Outside of the top guys, I liked what I saw from C.J. Fiedorowicz. This guy is more what teams would play with as a true inline "Y". He is 6-5, 265 with 4.76 speed and there were games where did didn't always play like a good athlete, his movement skills were on point.