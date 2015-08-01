Broaddus: What I'm Looking Forward To On The First Day In Pads

OXNARD, Calif. -- I am looking forward to that first rep of one-on-one pass rush between Greg Hardy and Tyron Smith. These two have already had some interesting practices feeling each other out -- this will be a battle.

I am looking forward to seeing if Joseph Randle can take these practices where he doesn't have real competition for his spot and get off to the type of start that will put some distance between himself and Darren McFadden. That journey starts today.

I am looking forward to seeing Ronald Leary putting all this talk of competition for his position to rest.

I am looking forward to seeing if Brandon Carr can build on what he was able to accomplish that final month of last season and finally become that player that I believed he would be when he signed on in 2012.

I am looking forward to seeing if Byron Jones is really as comfortable on the field as he appears to be. Nothing seems to bother him and that is rare for a rookie.

I am looking forward to that first "POP" that Sean Lee puts on a ball carrier.

I am looking forward to seeing if Devin Street has really benefited from Dez Bryant being out all of OTAs and minicamps, or will one of these other receivers step up and pass him for his spot?

I am looking forward to see if all this size and strength that DeMarcus Lawrence has added in the offseason physically pays off. Is he that defensive lineman that we are overlooking?

I am looking forward to seeing if Damien Wilson is the next Anthony Hitchens. I think he has a chance.

I am looking forward to seeing if Corey White winds up as the most useful defensive back on this roster.

I am looking forward to Randy Gregory proving me wrong about his lack of pass rush moves coming out of Nebraska.