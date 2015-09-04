Broaddus: With Preseason Over, Projecting The Cowboys' 53-Man Roster

IRVING, Texas – Preseason is in the books, and it's time for the Cowboys to trim their roster from 75 players to 53 by Saturday. Below is my Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projection – my assessment based on the work these players put in throughout the offseason, a month of training camp and four preseason games.

I have gone one player short (52) in order to have the flexibility to add a player through waivers or trade. If the team decides to go with a complete 53-man roster, which is likely, I would add Ken Bishop back to the roster.

Where things could get interesting is if they decide to keep rookie quarterback Jameill Showers on the active roster instead of safety Danny McCray. I am taking a bit of a gamble there, so we will see.

Quarterback (3)

Tony Romo

Brandon Weeden

Jameill Showers

Broaddus: I might be wrong right out of the box here by keeping Showers. My reasoning here is that I feel comfortable with my core special teamers and I am willing to go one light there by not keeping Danny McCray on the roster in order to make that happen.

Running Back (4)

Darren McFadden

Joseph Randle

Lance Dunbar

Tyler Clutts (FB)

Broaddus: I might consider going long here if the right back appears on the wire or a trade can be worked out.

Wide Receiver (5)

Dez Bryant

Terrance Williams

Devin Street

Cole Beasley

Lucky Whitehead

Broaddus: I keep Whitehead on my roster as my primary return man and work to develop him for further game action either in the slot or on the outside.

Tight End (4)

Jason Witten

James Hanna

Gavin Escobar

Geoff Swaim

Broaddus:I am not really fired up about keeping four tight ends on this roster because in my view, you have the same guy in Swaim and Escobar. I would have kept three but in this projection I believe they keep Swaim on the active roster.

Offensive Line (8)

Tyron Smith

Ronald Leary

Travis Frederick

Zack Martin

Doug Free

La'el Collins

Mackenzy Bernadeau

Darrion Weems

Broaddus: Here is another position where I would consider adding an extra player if the right one might come along. I am not totally comfortable with Weems, but my gut tells me that this front office and coaching staff is.

Defensive Line (10)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Tyrone Crawford

Nick Hayden

Jeremy Mincey

Randy Gregory

Jack Crawford

Davon Coleman

Lavar Edwards

Terrell McClain

Ryan Russell

Broaddus:I really struggled with this position much like I believe the front office did. There is a really good chance that they keep Ken Bishop on the active roster and go with 11 defensive linemen. In my projection, I am going to part with him and use his spot for that player I trade for or try and claim through waivers.

Linebacker (7)

Sean Lee

Kyle Wilber

Andrew Gachkar

Jasper Brinkley

Keith Smith

Damien Wilson

Anthony Hitchens

Broaddus: My last consideration here was Jasper Brinkley. I thought this front office might eat his money, but the more I think about it the less likely that is going to happen. I will say that Brinkley did play better the last three games of the preseason, and that put him in the position which allowed him in my opinion to make the active roster.

Defensive Back (8)

Morris Claiborne

J.J. Wilcox

Brandon Carr

Barry Church

Corey White

Tyler Patmon

Byron Jones

Jeff Heath

Broaddus: I am going with eight defensive backs here in order to carry Showers on the 53-man roster. I could see this front office going with nine, which means that Danny McCray makes this roster and they only go with two quarterbacks. I don't feel great about gambling with McCray's spot, but it's only a projection, right?

Specialist (3)

Dan Bailey

Chris Jones

L.P. Ladouceur

Broaddus: Easiest position that I projected all day.

Suspended four games; Cowboys will receive roster exemption during suspension: