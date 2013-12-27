Bryant Says He's Ready To Go, "Get The W" For Romo





IRVING, Texas – Dez Bryant's going to play Sunday.

That was his message as the receiver, who was limited two days in practice this week and missed another day with a back injury, stood in front of his locker room and discussed how the team has to play for injured quarterback Tony Romo.

"Look how I'm standing," Bryant said, as he stood straight up at his locker. "That should tell you enough. I'm ready to go. I'm good. I'm ready."

For the first time this season, Bryant will be hauling in passes from a quarterback not named Romo. Bryant said everyone else has to step their game up more with Romo out.

"This is for everything," Bryant said. "We've got to go out there and fight. We're going to go out, lay it all out on the line and get this 'W' for Tony."

Bryant said coach Jason Garrett's rule is the next man up has to step up, and he's confident the Cowboys will rally around Kyle Orton and do their best to get a victory and get into the playoffs, but he added that he feels for Romo, who's his guy right now and will always be his guy.

"I want him to hurry up and get well, hope he has a speedy recovery, which I know he is," Bryant said. "I'm going to try to get this W for him."

Orton and the players around him have all expressed their confidence in his ability to get the job done. Bryant said he's comfortable with Orton at quarterback and it shouldn't be a huge issue.

With Bryant's back, Sean Lee's neck, Ernie Sims' groin, DeMarcus Ware's various injuries and a number of hamstring problems throughout the team, the Cowboys once again find themselves in a tough spot health-wise for their season finale.

Bryant said of course he'd like to be going into this one full strength, but this situation's a reality the group has to accept and move on from.