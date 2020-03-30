Bucky Brooks

Bucky Brooks: Bell Brings "Relentless Energy"

Mar 30, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Brooks_Bucky-HS21-thumb
Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

Bucky-Brooks-Bell-Brings-Relentless-Energy-hero
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new free-agent signings in tight end Blake Bell.)

  • Name: Blake Bell
  • Position: TE
  • College: Oklahoma
  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 252
  • Season: 6th
  • Game Studied: 2019 (Kansas City vs. Bears, Broncos, and Ravens)

Overview:

Bell is a backup tight end/special teams contributor with the potential to contribute in a clearly defined role. The former college quarterback turned tight end has developed into a solid No.2 tight end with a run-blocking specialty.

As a pesky blocker with relentless energy and effort, Bell effectively handles edge defenders in the running game. Although he is not an overpowering blocker at the point of attack, he neutralizes defenders like a basketball power forward setting hard screens in the paint. Bell's stickiness and persistence is effective enough for runners to turn the corner when he seals defenders to shoot through creases on the inside of his kick out blocks. The big-bodied tight end doesn't necessarily move defenders off the ball but his leverage and positioning are just enough to get the job done.

In pass protection, Bell is an effective chipper or short term protector on the edges. He stalemates pass rushers initially before getting into his route on the perimeter. Despite his effectiveness on chips, Bell should be utilized in a limited role in pass protection. He will get exposed by elite pass rushers in one-on-one match-ups on the edge.

In the passing game, Bell is a dependable pass catcher with strong hands and good ball skills. He consistently catches balls delivered within the strike zone and flashes potential as a chain mover. Although he lacks the explosiveness to be a difference-maker or mismatch creator in the passing game, Bell is a capable pass-catcher with the capacity to snag a handful of receptions on underneath routes and check-downs.

As special teams player, Bell's combination of size, speed and athleticism should make him a functional player on kick coverage and return units. He was an effective blocker on the Chiefs' punt return units and should be able to function in a similar capacity with the Cowboys.

Strengths:

  • Sticky run blocker
  • 100% effort player
  • Solid special teams contributor
  • Good hands/ball skills

Weaknesses:

  • Limited playmaker in the passing game
  • Lacks complete toolbox to be a TE1

What are scouts saying?

Bell has developed into a nice No.2 tight end. You can tell that he loves ball watching his effort and energy. He's an average blocker but he's persistent and works to finish. Bell's not built to be a No.1 but he's an adequate route runner with good hands. Overall, he's a solid backup/rotational player with some special teams value.

How does he fit in with the Cowboys?

Bell should be an effective TE2 for the Cowboys. He is ideally suited to function as the "Y" (traditional tight end) in multi-tight end sets with Blake Jarwin operating as the H-Back or move player. Considering how Mike McCarthy likes to deploy a variety of spread and empty formations with "12" personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs and 2 WRs), Bell displays enough versatility to be deployed at various spots in those sets. Moreover, he is effective enough to play as a bookend in "Ace" formations, which could give him an opportunity to see significant playing time as a No.2 tight end on the roster.

Related Content

news

Keys to Victory: What Cowboys Need To Win Sunday

What it's going to take for both the Cowboys and Broncos to get a victory on Sunday.
news

Blue Chips: Identifying Denver's Top 7 Players

These guys for the Brocnos are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.
news

5 Bucks: Who's No. 1 WR? Rush The Super-Sub

This week's five thoughts include Cooper Rush being ready for Prime-Time and my take on who's really the No. 1 WR.
news

Further Review: Unlikely Heroes In Primetime

Recap the build-up for Sunday's game in Minnesota and the reaction following the Cowboys' wild comeback over the Vikings.
news

Keys To Victory: How Cowboys Get A "W" Sunday

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings this Sunday.
news

Blue Chips: The Best Players On Vikings Roster

These eight guys for the Vikings are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.
news

5 Bucks: Best Spot For La'el Collins Might Be Guard

This week's topics include the health of Dak, the best position for Collins and which Zuerlein will show up down the stretch.
news

Blue Chips: Identifying New England's Best Players

These six guys for the Patriots are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.
news

5 Bucks: Zeke Needs His Respect; Replacing Jaylon

Five thoughts on Bucky Brooks' mind include Zeke needing his respect and how the Cowboys have moved on from Jaylon Smith.
news

Keys To Victory: Keeping It "Clean" Is A Must

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Giants this Sunday.
news

Blue Chips: Here Are The Giants Best 8 Players

These eight guys for the Giants are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.
news

5 Bucks: Dak Needs To Be In MVP Conversation

It might be early in the season, but if there's a discussion about MVP candidates, Bucky Brooks says it's time to put Dak Prescott in the mix.
Advertising