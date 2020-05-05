Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new draft picks in fourth-round selection Tyler Biadasz.)

Name: Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz College: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Position: C/OG

C/OG Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 314

314 Season: Rookie

Overview:

Biadasz is a high IQ pivot with size, strength, and power to control the middle of the line. As a three-year starter at Wisconsin, he logged 41 career starts at center while paving the way for a prolific runner (Jonathan Taylor) and rushing attack.

The 6-foot-4, 314 pounder is a mauler at the line of scrimmage, exhibiting enough strength and power to move defenders off the ball. Biadasz is at his best working within tight quarters when he can rely on his neighbors to provide body help against athletic nose tackles attempting to shoot gaps. He quickly snuffs out their attempts and flashes a little nastiness finishing defenders at the end of runs.

Despite his athletic limitations, Biadasz is an adequate blocker on the move within short areas. He capably climbs to the second level to cut off linebackers and also displays enough agility to execute short pulls/traps down the line. Although he lacks the balance and body control to consistently hit the target or completely finish the block, Biadasz's initial efforts are typically good enough to get the job done.

In pass protection, the Wisconsin standout is a position blocker in the pocket. He neutralizes most defenders at the line of scrimmage with quick sets that enable him to play the game in a phone booth. Biadasz is savvy enough to keep defenders close with subtle grabbing and clutching tactics that help him control the action. Against power rushers, Biadasz lacks the functional strength, balance, and body control to anchor within the pocket. He gives up ground and his inability to stalemate power players could make him a liability against teams with high-end interior pass rushers on the roster.