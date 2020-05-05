Bucky Brooks

Tuesday, May 05, 2020 01:00 PM

Bucky Brooks: Biadasz Brings Power to Center 

Bucky Brooks

NFL Media Analyst

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new draft picks in fourth-round selection Tyler Biadasz.)

  • Name: Tyler Biadasz
  • College: Wisconsin
  • Position: C/OG
  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 314
  • Season: Rookie

Overview:

Biadasz is a high IQ pivot with size, strength, and power to control the middle of the line. As a three-year starter at Wisconsin, he logged 41 career starts at center while paving the way for a prolific runner (Jonathan Taylor) and rushing attack.

The 6-foot-4, 314 pounder is a mauler at the line of scrimmage, exhibiting enough strength and power to move defenders off the ball. Biadasz is at his best working within tight quarters when he can rely on his neighbors to provide body help against athletic nose tackles attempting to shoot gaps. He quickly snuffs out their attempts and flashes a little nastiness finishing defenders at the end of runs.

Despite his athletic limitations, Biadasz is an adequate blocker on the move within short areas. He capably climbs to the second level to cut off linebackers and also displays enough agility to execute short pulls/traps down the line. Although he lacks the balance and body control to consistently hit the target or completely finish the block, Biadasz's initial efforts are typically good enough to get the job done.

In pass protection, the Wisconsin standout is a position blocker in the pocket. He neutralizes most defenders at the line of scrimmage with quick sets that enable him to play the game in a phone booth. Biadasz is savvy enough to keep defenders close with subtle grabbing and clutching tactics that help him control the action. Against power rushers, Biadasz lacks the functional strength, balance, and body control to anchor within the pocket. He gives up ground and his inability to stalemate power players could make him a liability against teams with high-end interior pass rushers on the roster.

That said, Biadasz's excellent communication skills, awareness, and leadership ability overshadow his deficiencies in protection. He controls the game at the line of scrimmage with his problem-solving ability and those skills will endear him to coaches looking for a pivot with the potential to emerge as the leader of the offensive line.

Strengths:

  • Experienced player (41 career starts) with high IQ and excellent communication skills
  • Scrappy run blocker with non-stop motor and finishing skills
  • Plays with great awareness and understanding of his physical limitations

Weaknesses:

  • Limited athleticism and movement skills lead to struggles in space
  • Questionable balance and body control
  • Marginal anchor ability vs. power rushers in pass pro

What are scouts saying?

"There was a lot of hype about Biadasz heading into the season but he didn't necessarily play up to expectation. He has size and strength but he needs to play with better pad level. If he can get his balance and leverage issues corrected, he has a chance… He's going to play for a long time in this league but I see him as a low-level starter."

How does he fit in with the Cowboys?

Biadasz is a high IQ pivot with a solid set of physical skills and intangibles that could help him develop into a long-term starter at the position. To crack the starting lineup with the Cowboys, Biadasz will need to outperform Joe Looney and Connor McGovern in training camp. Looney, in particular, is a trusted vet with significant starts on the resume and solid overall game. Biadasz will need to quickly earn the trust of the coaches with his preparation and performance before they will hand him the keys to the offense. If he can clean up some of the balance, body control, and anchor issues that plague his game at Wisconsin, he has a chance to become a starter after spending some time as an understudy during his first season with the Cowboys.

