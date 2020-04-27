Bucky Brooks: Lamb Has Hopkins-Like Traits

Strengths:

Acrobatic pass catcher with exceptional ball skills and hand-eye coordinator

Electric playmaker with dynamic running skills on the perimeter

Versatile receiver capable of playing in the slot or on the outside

Weaknesses:

Lacks elite top-end speed

More athlete than polished route runner

What are scouts saying?

"Lamb is one of the best 'RAC' (run after catch) runners that I've ever seen. He's special with the ball in his hands. He's not a polished route runner but he can make it happen when he gets the ball in space. You never see him get tackled by the first guy and he runs with the toughness and physicality of a running back… He has great hands and ball skills, too."

How does he fit in with the Cowboys?

Lamb is a talented playmaker with all of the tools needed to be a WR1. He has experience playing out-wide and in the slot, and his versatility would enable the Cowboys to use a variety of personnel deployments in their "11" personnel package (1 RB, 1 TE & 3 WRs) to create mismatches all over the field. Moreover, Lamb's positional flexibility could enable Mike McCarthy to put the rookie and Amari Cooper in interchangeable roles to make it nearly impossible to double team or bracket No.19 in the passing game. With Michael Gallup also experienced enough to master another position, the Cowboys could shuffle the deck with an infinite number of formation combinations and personnel deployments on the perimeter. This is how McCarthy created big-play opportunities for his wide receivers with the Packers during his time in Green Bay and Lamb's arrival should enable the veteran coach to rely on a similar blueprint in Dallas.