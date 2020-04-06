Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Aldon Smith

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new free-agent signings in defensive end Aldon Smith.)

Name: Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith Position: EDGE

EDGE College: Missouri

Missouri Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 255

255 Season: 6th

6th Games Studied: 2015 (Raiders vs. Minnesota and Pittsburgh); 2012 (49ers vs Chicago)

Overview:

Smith is a long, rangy EDGE defender with natural pass rush ability. The sixth-year pro took the league by storm tallying 42.5 sacks in the first 43 games of his career, exhibiting an exceptional combination of strength, power and explosiveness off the edge. Smith was an unstoppable force as a pass rusher when given the freedom to hunt the quarterback on bull rushes or T-E stunts (defensive end and defensive tackle exchange gap responsibilities), particularly early in his career with the 49ers when he displayed outstanding chemistry with Justin Smith on a variety of games.

With the Raiders (2015), Smith didn't display the same power, explosiveness or burst that made him an All-Pro edge defender in his second season. The veteran defender continued to attack edge blockers with his long arms and active hands but couldn't overpower his opponents with his brute strength and didn't show the sequencing skills to win with an assortment of counters when he was stymied at the line. If Smith attempted to win with speed or finesse, blockers would sit on his moves and stalemate him before he work their edges. Although he previously utilized similar moves to win as a young player, he didn't have the same twitch or explosiveness that once made him a dynamic rusher off the edge. Smith's QB sacks (3) with the Raiders resulted from "free" runs (unobstructed) to the quarterback or blown blocking assignments at the point of attack.