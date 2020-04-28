Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Trevon Diggs

(Editor's Note: The DallasCowboys.com team welcomes Bucky Brooks to the staff. Bucky brings a wealth of experience, not only as a former NFL player of five seasons, but also as a scout and on the pro personnel side for two teams. In the last decade, Brooks has worked in the media, including the NFL Network. Bucky will provide his own analysis and opinions of the Cowboys but also the entire NFL. Today, he breaks down one of the new draft picks in second-round selection Trevon Diggs.)

Name: Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs Position: CB

CB College: Alabama

Alabama Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 205

205 Season: Rookie

Overview:

Diggs is a long, lanky with exceptional instincts, awareness, and ball skills. The former four-star receiver-turned-cornerback finished his career at Alabama with 68 tackles, four interceptions, 17 PBUs, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in four seasons while logging 19 total starts. He also has experience as a return specialist, as evidenced by his solid numbers as a kick returner 15 returns for 357 yards, 23.8 avg.) and punt returner (31 returns for 184 yards, 9.1 avg.)

As a cover corner, Diggs is a bump-and-run specialist with a shadow boxer's game at the line of scrimmage. He feints and flashes his hands while mirroring receivers early in routes. He relies more on finesse than physicality but his patience, footwork and keen understanding of departure angles enable him to maintain hip pocket leverage on receivers down the field. Diggs excels at pinning receivers to the sideline and disrupting their path to the football (in flight) with his low shoulder body positioning.

Although he frequently looks like he is in chase mode when covering receivers, he routinely in an ideal position to defend under-thrown balls while also flashing the length and leaping ability to swat on-target tosses. Diggs' combination of length and leaping ability condenses the windows for quarterbacks and discourages opponents from throwing at him in critical moments.

In coverage, Diggs displays exceptional diagnostic skills and route concept awareness. He frequently works around potential picks and rubs to get into proper position on his assigned receiver. Moreover, he will anticipate the throw on those picks and come down with interceptions. Diggs' overall awareness and understanding of the passing game is certainly impressive for a player with limited experience at the position.